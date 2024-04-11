Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rooks scored two injury time goals to win 2-0 at Canvey Island on Tuesday night, moving them back up to 11th in the table.

Substitute Walter Figueira and Bradley Pritchard struck in time added on to give boss Tony Russell and the travelling fans a lift.

Now they have a run of three home games in eight days – followed by just one more on the road – in which they will be aiming to secure a top-half finish and give supporters reasons for optimism for next season.

Lewes take on Whitehawk in their most recent home outing | Picture: James Boyes

They also have the small matter of the Fenix Trophy finals weekend in Italy to look forward to in May.

Russell’s team welcome 21st-placed Kingstonian to the Dripping Pan this Saturday before hosting two of the sides ahead of them in the table.

Sussex rivals and play-off hopefuls Horsham visit for a rearranged match next Tuesday, then Hashtag United are in town a week tomorrow.

After that, only a last-day visit to Haringey remains as far as league business is concerned.

Lewes Women are similarly moving towards the end of their league campaign – and they have it all do to pull off a successful ending.

Scott Booth’s team are still in the relegation zone in the Women’s Championship and need to overhaul Reading (two points better off) or Durham (four points), the two sides above them, to ensure survival.