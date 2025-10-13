Wingate and Finchley FC demolish wall after death of Chichester City striker

Reports say Wingate and Finchley FC have demolished the pitchside concrete wall that Billy Vigar crashed into, causing a fatal head injury.

The North London club are said to have knocked down the structure – as an FA review gets under way looking at the safety of pitch surroundings across the non-league game.

The Daily Mail reported that the wall at the Maurice Rebak Stadium had been demolished.

The Daily Mail’s Inside Sport reported on the FA review and added: “Officials at Wingate and Finchley have already taken action, Inside Sport understands. They have commissioned a series of works at their Maurice Rebak Stadium and have reversed all home fixtures until mid-November, when the improvements are due to be completed.”

Wingate and Finchley's ground, where Billy suffered a 'significant brain injury' from which he was unable to recover | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Billy, 21, was injured when he crashed into the wall about ten minutes into Chichester City’s Isthmian premier match there on September 20. He was taken to hospital but died five days later after surgery was unable to save his life.

There has since been an outpouring of love and support for Billy’s West Sussex-based family, his friends and team-mates and everyone at Chichester City, who have now returned to playing.

Non-league clubs across the country are being asked to consider the safety of their pitch surroundings and work will be ordered where there are thought to be risks.