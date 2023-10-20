Hastings United are expected to name a new manager within days after sacking Paul Barnes just 10 games into the Isthmian League season.

The former Dulwich Hamlet manager was relived of his duties at the Pilot Field on Sunday after a run of results that saw the season take a turn for the worse after a good start.

A number of key players – including top scorer Femi Akinwande – left last week after Barnes said anyone who was not fully on board could go if they wanted to.

A Hastings United statement issued on Sunday said: “The club can confirm first team manager Paul Barnes has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Tayo Oyebola scores for Hastings v Wingate - which turned out to be Paul Barnes' final game as manager | Picture: Scott White

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Paul for the work he has carried out in his short spell as manager of Hastings United and we wish him well for the future.”

Five weeks ago everything was looking rosy with United in the top six with four wins and two draws from their opening six games.

But since then they have lost four league games in a row and gone out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy – their only win in that time coming against Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Last week recent signings Akinwande and Quade Taylor moved on while Knory Scott joined Lancing.

A further club statement two days ago said: “Following on from Paul Barnes’ departure, Craig Stone has decided to step away from his off-the-field role as assistant manager.

"However, Craig remains a contracted player at Hastings United and one who we feel is a key part of the existing playing squad.

"The club is working hard to identify a new manager... we expect to be in a position to make an announcement within the next week.

"The squad will be training this week in Hastings, overseen by coaches Glyn White, Ben Cornelius, Sean Ray and Bobbi Deegan.”

Barnes was appointed to the United job in a tumultuous summer at the Pilot Field after Gary Elphick resigned. A change of chairman and ownership followed durimg the summer.