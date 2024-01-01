Wolverhampton Wanderers sign promising young Eastbourne Borough striker
The deal is subject to Fletcher completing a medical with the Molineux outfit, as well as the usual approvals from the Premier League and Football Association.
The exciting move for the young forward will see him join a small list of players to have left a non-league team to join a top flight side, with players such as Dan Burn, Solly March and fellow Wolves player Max Kilman previously making the jump up.
Fletcher has been in great form for the Sports this season, with ten goals in just 15 appearances over all competitions.
When Simon Leslie arrived at Priory Lane, he committed to help players develop and get them playing at higher levels. To achieve this within four months of the takeover is a dream come true for both Simon and Fletcher.
The teenager made the step up to first team football this season at Priory Lane having graduated from the under-18 side last term.
When Fletcher signed on in pre-season, he was likely to be out on loan to get some experience. However, he said he wanted to stay and fight for his place.
And after scoring his first senior goal against Havant & Waterlooville, followed by five goals against Billingshurst, he has attracted lots of scouts.
A special thanks goes to first team manager Mark Beard for helping Fletcher improve in many areas of his game and we wish him amazing success at Wolverhampton.
EBFC said: “Fletcher leaves with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to following his progress!
“He will be at Priory Lane for this afternoon’s match with Worthing on New Year’s Day, so come and say goodbye and give him your best wishes before he makes the move.”