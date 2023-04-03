Lewes were frustrated by bottom side Coventry United as they shared a 1-1 draw in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Striker Amber-Keegan Stobbs put the hosts ahead early on with her first goal since September.

But the visitors refused to lie down and Issy Goodwin netted a superb solo equaliser just beyond the half-hour mark.

United withstood a barrage of second-half pressure to claim their seventh point of the season, leaving them ten points off safety and second-bottom Blackburn Rovers.

Lewes celebrate their goal against Coventry Utd | Picture: James Boyes

The visitors began brightly as Freya Thomas beat her marker and watched her shot strike the underside of the bar.

It was a false dawn as Stobbs swept home an opener from the top of the box on ten minutes, simply too good for Khiara Keating.

The sides traded chances as Grace Palmer cut inside and fired narrowly wide of the near post and the effervescent Ellie Mason forced Keating to make a save.

Coventry rode out the pressure and deservedly levelled on 33 minutes when Goodwin went on a mazy run and slotted home a sublime equaliser.

After an even first half, it was all Lewes in the second.

Mason saw a shot hacked off the line and substitute Natalie Johnson was put clean through on goal within moments of coming on, only to fluff her lines and find Keating's body.

Northern Ireland international Mason must have felt it wasn't her day as her acrobatic effort from a Johnson cross dropped wide and she then watched a well-struck effort whistle just over the bar.

