Jade Pennock hit a hat-trick to give Birmingham City a sublime 4-0 away win over Lewes to stay in the race for promotion from the FA Barclays Women’s Championship.

The attacker struck in the 15th minute to put the visitors ahead, before January signing Claudia Walker once again set up Pennock for her second on the stroke of half time.

Lucy Quinn grabbed her fifth of the season with 20 minutes remaining, and Pennock netted a sumptuous third late on.

Just three points separated the sides at the start of the day, but the Blues move up to fourth on goal difference with Charlton only defeating Coventry United 1-0.

Lewes found Birmingham too strong in their Championship clash at the Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Darren Carter’s Birmingham started brightly and Walker’s wicked ball flashed across the face of goal was turned in by strike partner Pennock to give them an early lead.

An unremarkable half an hour later and Pennock was again slid through by Walker, before squeezing the ball past Lewes keeper Sophie Whitehouse from a tight angle.

And Pennock had a chance to grab her hat-trick from Siobhan Wilson’s dangerous freekick, but her effort sailed wide.

Carter introduced Blues’ top scorer Quinn in the 65th minute and it didn’t take long for the 29-year-old to make an impact.

Quinn reacted quickest after Pennock saw her shot blocked, and a simple finish put the result beyond all doubt.

But there was still time for Pennock to fire home another, a gorgeous long-range effort from the left securing her the match ball to take home.

