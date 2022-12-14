Woodside wobbles: 18 pictures from Worthing FC’s National South clash with Weymouth

Worthing’s wobbles continued with a home 3-1 defeat to improving Weymouth on a cold night at Woodside Road. Although Joel Colbran gave Adam Hinshelwood’s side an early, that was as good as it got for them as Weymouth recovered and ran out winners.

The Dorset side – who have started to climb away from the foot of the table in recent games – were level on the half-hour mark through a Brad Ash penalty. And they took charge after the break, going ahead just before the hour mark through Dan Matzuka then clinching the points for their trip back along the coast when Akkem Rose scored their third seven minutes from time.

It was a disappointing outcome from Worthing, whose inconsistency must have fans scratching their heads. Last week they stormed to a superb 5-1 win at the home of high-flying Havant and Waterlooville, with Callum Kealy scoring a hat-trick and Mo Dabre nabbing a late double. Three nights later the contrast could not have been greater as Hinshelwood’s team hosted leaders Ebbsfleet – gifting them a couple of early goals and eventually losing 6-0.

Their hopes of recovering from that setback with a clash at Dover last Saturday were scuppered when the match was called off only an hour or so before kick-off. Dover had earlier indicated no pitch inspection would be necessary.

Worthing are down to ninth in the ta ble and it’s their home form that is the worry. They’ve won only three of their 12 home National South games so far, also drawing five. In contrast they have won six out of ten on the road in the league.

Hinshelwood and his players may now be glad of a break from National South action. They head to National League premier side Maidstone on Saturday in the third round of the FA Trophy – then make the short hop to Lancing next Tuesday in the Sussex Senior Cup, with a second successive trip to the Amex final their aim. National South action returns over the festive period with a double header against Hampton and Richmond – at home on December 26 and away on January 1.

1. Worthing v Weymouth in National League South pictures by Mike Gunn (11).jpg Action from Worthing's 3-1 home loss to Weymouth in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

2. Worthing v Weymouth in National League South pictures by Mike Gunn (17).jpg Action from Worthing's 3-1 home loss to Weymouth in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

3. Worthing v Weymouth in National League South pictures by Mike Gunn (15).jpg Action from Worthing's 3-1 home loss to Weymouth in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

4. Worthing v Weymouth in National League South pictures by Mike Gunn (13).jpg Action from Worthing's 3-1 home loss to Weymouth in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales