Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Work to do: Battles continue for Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town still have tough battles ahead after their recent changes of manager.

By Steve Bone
2 minutes ago

Heath boss Jay Lovett will have been disappointed to take only one point from their two games in the past week.

At Littlehampton on Saturday they led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals by Tom Collins – his third in two games – and Luca Valentine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the Marigolds finished strongly and ended up 3-2 winners.

Most Popular
Burgess Hill have had a bad week at home | Picture: Chris Neal
Burgess Hill have had a bad week at home | Picture: Chris Neal
Burgess Hill have had a bad week at home | Picture: Chris Neal

On Tuesday night at home to Three Bridges, the visitors took a first-minute lead through Kieron Pamment and trailed for almost the whole game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Cameron Dobell popped up with a late equaliser to secure what could be a vital point, one which leaves the Blues in 18th spot – the bottom of two relegation play-off places – on 30 points.

Two points and two places better off than Heath are Burgess Hill Town, who slipped to two home defeats as they failed to build on their 4-0 win at East Grinstead that marked Matt Longhurst’s first match as boss.

Kris Oti scored the only goal as Whitehawk won at the More Than Typres Stadium on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Haywards Heath and Three Bridges on the way to their midweek draw | Picture: Ray Turner
Haywards Heath and Three Bridges on the way to their midweek draw | Picture: Ray Turner
Haywards Heath and Three Bridges on the way to their midweek draw | Picture: Ray Turner

And Kiki Oshilaja, Daniel Bennett and Ade Adeyemo were on target as VCD won 3-0 at the same venue on Tuesday night.

The two Mid Sussex sides now have eight games each left to make sure they stay in the division for 2023-24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burgess Hill host bottom side Corinthian on Saturday, when Heath hava a tough trip to second-placed Chatham. – STEVE BONE

Burgess Hill TownWorkHaywards Heath TownBluesLittlehampton