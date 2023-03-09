Work to do: Battles continue for Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town still have tough battles ahead after their recent changes of manager.

Heath boss Jay Lovett will have been disappointed to take only one point from their two games in the past week.

At Littlehampton on Saturday they led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals by Tom Collins – his third in two games – and Luca Valentine.

But the Marigolds finished strongly and ended up 3-2 winners.

Burgess Hill have had a bad week at home | Picture: Chris Neal

On Tuesday night at home to Three Bridges, the visitors took a first-minute lead through Kieron Pamment and trailed for almost the whole game.

But Cameron Dobell popped up with a late equaliser to secure what could be a vital point, one which leaves the Blues in 18th spot – the bottom of two relegation play-off places – on 30 points.

Two points and two places better off than Heath are Burgess Hill Town, who slipped to two home defeats as they failed to build on their 4-0 win at East Grinstead that marked Matt Longhurst’s first match as boss.

Kris Oti scored the only goal as Whitehawk won at the More Than Typres Stadium on Saturday.

Haywards Heath and Three Bridges on the way to their midweek draw | Picture: Ray Turner

And Kiki Oshilaja, Daniel Bennett and Ade Adeyemo were on target as VCD won 3-0 at the same venue on Tuesday night.

The two Mid Sussex sides now have eight games each left to make sure they stay in the division for 2023-24.

