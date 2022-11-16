Customers at a Crawley pub can win a brand new England 2022 FIFA World Cup home kit this month – if they use a secret codeword.

Taking place on the date of the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 21, fans who buy a drink at the Old Punch Bowl and say the code word ‘GK shirt giveaway’ will receive a free shirt worth over £70.

New national research from the leading pub company and brewer has also revealed that nearly a third of football fans say they’re more likely to watch the upcoming winter football tournament thanks to the success of the Lionesses earlier in the year.

As well as driving interest in the tournament, the Lionesses victory has inspired the nation to wear their home colours during international games.

According to the data, fans are 17 per cent more likely to wear an England shirt to showcase their support following the success of the women’s team.

What’s more, the Lionesses’ recent surge in popularity has also caused an early spike in interest for the upcoming Women’s World Cup next summer, with one in four (38 per cent) saying they’re planning on watching the tournament in 2023.

The news follows a report by Greene King earlier in the year, which revealed that nearly half (49 per cent) of sports fans in the UK believe local pubs and bars should show more women’s sports on live TV.

As a result of the report, Greene King made a landmark commitment to support women’s sport by ensuring all city centre pubs screened the remainder of the Women’s Super League on their screens until the end of the season.

Karen Bosher, managing director for premium and urban pubs at Greene King, said: “Our pubs have such an important role to play in major football tournaments; they provide a space for fans to show their support and come together as a community.