England will face Senegal on Sunday (December 4) at 7pm after the Three Lions beat Wales 3-0 in the final group game tonight (Tuesday, November 29).

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden gave England a 3-0 win and guaranteed top spot in Group B. Manager Gareth Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is a hero in the town after leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018 and a final in the Euros last summer and there were calls for the council to put up a statue of the 52-year-old.

And now he is looking for glory in Qatar and his side will be looking to go all the way to the final, which is on Sunday, December 18. If England beat Senegal, they will play their quarter-final on Saturday December 10 against – on current standings – against either France or Argentina.

Gareth Southgate looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Their semi-final would be on Wednesday, December 14.