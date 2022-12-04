World Cup 2022: 30 pictures of Gareth Southgate as he leads England to quarter-finals after Senegal win
Crawley’s Gareth Southgate has guided England to another major tournament quarter-final after a convincing last 16 win against Senegal.
Goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave the Three Lions a 3-0 win and set up a mouth-watering last eight game against France next Saturday (December 10, 7pm).
Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is a hero in the town after leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018 and a final in the Euros last summer and there were calls for the council to put up a statue of the 52-year-old.
Southgate has now guided England to eight major tournament knockout games without losing in 90 minutes.
Here are 30 pictures of Southgate during England’s World Cup campaign.