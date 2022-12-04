Edit Account-Sign Out
World Cup 2022: 30 pictures of Gareth Southgate as he leads England to quarter-finals after Senegal win

Crawley’s Gareth Southgate has guided England to another major tournament quarter-final after a convincing last 16 win against Senegal.

By Mark Dunford
4 hours ago

Goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave the Three Lions a 3-0 win and set up a mouth-watering last eight game against France next Saturday (December 10, 7pm).

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is a hero in the town after leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018 and a final in the Euros last summer and there were calls for the council to put up a statue of the 52-year-old.

Southgate has now guided England to eight major tournament knockout games without losing in 90 minutes.

Here are 30 pictures of Southgate during England’s World Cup campaign.

1. Gareth Southgate in Qatar

England's coach #00 Gareth Southgate applauds ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

2. Gareth Southgate in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: England captain Harry Kane and Manager Gareth Southgate speak to the media during the England Press Conference ahead of the game against Iran at MPC on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Gareth Southgate in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 18: England manager Gareth Southgate during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

4. Gareth Southgate in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 17: England manager Gareth Southgate during the England Training |session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

