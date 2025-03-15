Worthing and Eastbourne Borough keep up their National South promotion hopes
Worthing remain top of the National League South with a game in hand after a straightforward victory at home to Hemel Hempstead. But Eastbourne Borough are among sides keeping up the chase.
Chris Agutter’s side made it five straight victories as goals by Danny Cashman, Temi Babalola and Liam Nash clinched a 3-0 Woodside Road win. The three points put them top – and there was more good news for them as second-placed Truro City lost 3-2 at Enfield.
That means Worthing are four points clear with eight to play, with all their rivals having seven games left.
