The new season’s National League South fixtures are out – and Worthing and Eastbourne Borough fans can start to plan their itineraries. Worthing will begin with three straight away games while the Sports’ opener is in front of the Priory Lane faithful.

Both Sussex sides will be bidding to be in the title and play-off mix when the new season begins on Saturday, August 10.

At Worthing, with groundworks ongoing at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium in preparation for a new North Stand, the club were granted permission by the FA to play their first three matches away from home to allow time for the works to be completed.

Worthing kick off their campaign away at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday 10 August. Trips to St Albans City (17 August) and Hemel Hempstead Town (24 August) follow before the Rebels’ first home game against Truro City on Bank Holiday Monday (26 August).

Worthing put Eastbourne Borough under pressure in last season's Woodside Rd derby | Picture: Mike Gunn

Chris Agutter’s side will finish the first month of the new season with a fourth away trip to Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday 31 August.

The festive period sees the Rebels play three home matches against St Albans City (14 December), Enfield Town (21 December) and Eastbourne Borough (1 January). On Boxing Day, Chris Agutter’s men head to Meadowbank to take on Dorking Wanderers.

Easter weekend will see the reverse of the festive fixtures, with the Rebels heading to Priory Lane to take on Eastbourne Borough on Good Friday (18 April), before hosting Dorking Wanderers at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium on Easter Monday (21 April). Their campaign will close on the following Saturday as newly promoted Enfield Town pay a visit to Woodside Road.

Eastbourne Borough will kick off on Saturday, August 10 at home to Chesham before visiting Hornchurch and Farnborough on August 17 and 20. They host Aveley and Dorking on the final two Saturdays of August with a Bank Holiday Monday trip to Weymouth on August 26.

Enfield, Truro and Slough are their September opponents. On Boxing Day they host Salisbury then, as stated above, go to Worthing on New Year’s Day.

February and March contain six games each and the final three matches of the season are two Easter fixtures, at Salisbury and home to Worthing, rounding off the campaign at home to Weston.