Worthing answer call to Acton … Goring CC and Yapton out of Sussex Junior Cup
Worthing FC Women got back to winning ways in Division 1SE of the National League with a 3-0 success at Actonians.
A goal from Sammy Quayle and two from Becki Bath earned the points that put Worthing second.
In SCFL Division 1, Worthing United went third thanks to a 3-0 win over Selsey last midweek at Lyons Way. Goals from Taylor Harding (2) and Liam Appleton earned the points.
Barnham Trojans Res 2 Goring CC FC 0
Sussex Junior Cup R2
Goring suffered their first defeat of the season with a disappointing defeat at Barnham.
A defensive error resulted in Barnham taking an early lead through Liam Davies, followed by a second by Jordan Smith in the 22nd minute.
Goring perked up and Jordan Jones hit the post and a Connor Pomeroy effort went narrowly wide.
In the 55th minute Pomeroy had a strike harshly disallowed for offside.
Yapton 0 Eastbourne Rangers 3
Sussex Junior Cup R1
Yapton have won this trophy three times but after a promising start, they were outplayed by Rangers.
Josh Dean struck an Eastbourne post with a 30-yarder. Jake Dean made a fine save but two minutes later, Eastbourne went ahead.
Brandon Terry had an effort well saved before a killer second for Rangers.
Kicking against a brisk wind in the second half, Yapton had a fair amount of possession, but let in a late third.