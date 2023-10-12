BREAKING
Worthing answer call to Acton … Goring CC and Yapton out of Sussex Junior Cup

There’s news from Worthing FC Women, Worthing United, Yapton and Goring CC FC in our latest local football round-up.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Worthing FC Women got back to winning ways in Division 1SE of the National League with a 3-0 success at Actonians.

A goal from Sammy Quayle and two from Becki Bath earned the points that put Worthing second.

In SCFL Division 1, Worthing United went third thanks to a 3-0 win over Selsey last midweek at Lyons Way. Goals from Taylor Harding (2) and Liam Appleton earned the points.

Lauren Dolbear saves for Worthing Women against Actonians | Picture by One Rebels ViewLauren Dolbear saves for Worthing Women against Actonians | Picture by One Rebels View
Lauren Dolbear saves for Worthing Women against Actonians | Picture by One Rebels View

Barnham Trojans Res 2 Goring CC FC 0

Sussex Junior Cup R2

Goring suffered their first defeat of the season with a disappointing defeat at Barnham.

A defensive error resulted in Barnham taking an early lead through Liam Davies, followed by a second by Jordan Smith in the 22nd minute.

Goring perked up and Jordan Jones hit the post and a Connor Pomeroy effort went narrowly wide.

In the 55th minute Pomeroy had a strike harshly disallowed for offside.

Yapton 0 Eastbourne Rangers 3

Sussex Junior Cup R1

Yapton have won this trophy three times but after a promising start, they were outplayed by Rangers.

Josh Dean struck an Eastbourne post with a 30-yarder. Jake Dean made a fine save but two minutes later, Eastbourne went ahead.

Brandon Terry had an effort well saved before a killer second for Rangers.

Kicking against a brisk wind in the second half, Yapton had a fair amount of possession, but let in a late third.

