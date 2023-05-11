Worthing beat Bognor 8-7 in dramatic Sussex Senior Cup final penalty shootout

Worthing have won the Sussex Senior Cup – in the most dramatic way possible. After an entertaining 0-0 draw with Bognor in the final they won a dramatic penalty shootout 8-7 – with rookie keeper William Tillman the eventual hero.

It’s a great end to the season for Worthing after they missed out on National League promotion vis the play-offs – and a heartbreaking end for Bognor, who played so well here and would have liked to lift the cup after a disappointing league campaign.

The Rocks had the clearer first-half chances but Worthing had their moments – and plenty of possession – in 45 minutes in which the sides could not be separated. The second half was open and entertaining, both sides having clear sight of goal more than once, but no-one could find a goal to win it in the 90 minutes, leaving a penalty shootout to decide the destination of the cup.

Ollie Pearce was first to take for Worthing and he saw his spot-kick brilliantly saved by Matt Rowley. Bognor also started with their top marksman – Nathan Odokonyero – and his kick sent William Tillman, the 17-year-old keeper only playing for Worthing because one keeper was injured and another cup tied, the wrong way.

The Sussex Senior Cup | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Joel Colbran was next for Worthing and he put it to Rowley’s right with the keeper guessing the wrong way. Dan Gifford for Bognor rifled his kick down the middle and Tillman was nowhere near it.

Kane Wills was third taker for Worthing and put it nicely in Rowley’s bottom right corner. Isaac Olaniyan was next for Bognor – he sent it into the corner, again giving Tillman little hope of making a stop.

Ibby Akanbi took penalty number four for Worthing and he audaciously chipped it in off the underside of the bar to make it 3-3. Then Craig Robson stepped up for Bognor – another one nicely tucked into the corner, beyond Tillman’s reach.

Liam Vincent had to score to keep it alive for Worthing – and did, straight down the middle – 4-4. Josh McCormick was given the job of winning it for Bognor but blasted it over the bar – all square again after five each taken.

Mo Jammeh put Worthing 5-4 ahead after a stuttering run-up, then it was down to Walter Figueira to keep Bognor in it, and he did with a nice kick into Tillman’s bottom right corner. Reece Meekums was next and buried his low kick into the same corner to give Worthing a 6-5 lead. Josh Dockerill was next for the Rocks – scoring to Tillman’s left.

Mo Dabre took Worthing’s eighth penalty, just beating the dive of Rowley, who guessed the right way – 7-6. Then Joe Rabbetts went down the centre to make it 7-7. Joe Rye stepped up with a confident penalty into Rowley’s top left corner – then skipper Harvey Whyte’s low shot was saved by the rookie hero Tillman.

What a way to win a cup – and what a way to lose a final.

Both teams came inro the game after disappointments – but of different kinds.

Worthing had seen their chance of promotion to the National League after a fantastic National South campaign ended in a play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City – while Bognor had just finished a below-par Isthmian premier season in which they could finish no higher than 14th.

The first shot on goal came two minutes in as Dan Gifford surged forward and fed Nathan Odokonyero, the Rocks’ top scorer this season, and he found room for a shot that young Worthing keeper William Tillman held comfortably.

It was a lively opening with both sides intent on attacking and both defences having to be alert to snuff out early threats.

Calvin Davies was close to the opener for 2019 cup winners the Rocks on 12 minutes when he curled a 20-yard free-kick just beyond Tillman’s post after Gifford was upended as he cut infield from the left.

Worthing, who lost last year’s final to Brighton U21s, looked comfortable in possession but were unable to penetrate the Rocks backline in the opening quarter of an hour.

Rocks left-back Joe Rabbetts was played in down the left by Sam De St Croix but his low cross couldn’t find a team-mate.

A couple of Rocks corners were easily dealt with then Tillman won a free-kick when challenged for a high curling ball into the box, relieving a little pressure Bognor had built.

The closest Worthing went to breaking the deadlock in the opening half came from a Jesse Starkey free-kick on the Worthing right, just outside the box, which he curled only inches high and wide of Matt Rowley’s goal.

Gifford forced a great diving save out of Tillman with a sharp turn and shot from 15 yards – then the keeper spilled the resulting corner and was rescued by a defender’s clearance off the line before a Bognor man could pounce.

The Rocks had their tails up and Alfie Bridgman had time to compose himself before a left-footed effort that beat Tillman but went beyond the post.

In the final minute of the half Odokonyero saw off the close attentions of a defender 20 yards from goal to make space for a left-foot shot that Tillman had to dive to his left to parry to safety.

HT 0-0

Worthing were on the attack as soon as the second half began and Davide Rodari couldn’t make the most of a poor Bognor clearance which fell to him in the D – then Starkey volleyed narrowly wide from 25 yards.

At the other end Odokonyero teed up Gifford but a defender’s boot deflected his effort for a corner.

Things were getting a bit feisty as the sides vied for supremacy and Reece Meekums picked up the night’s first booking on 54 minutes for halting Odokonyero’s progress down the left flank.

Two minutes left Gifford sent a shot crashing against the top of Tillman’s crossbar after a lovely through ball by Rocks skipper Harvey Whyte. It had the Rocks fans off their feet and the supporters were certainly enjoying the endeavour their side were showing.

Just before the hour forward Mo Jammeh replaced Starkey and Mo Dabre came on for Rodari.

Whyte was booked for a tackle on new man Dabre, with the skipper protesting that he got the ball. That came after Gifford thought he had good claims for a penalty in another Rocks attack.

Exactly midway through the second half Bridgman flew into the area but his shot was disappointing – low and straight at Tillman.

Immediately Worthing were so close to the opener when Pearce’s free-kick was deflected on to Rowley’s bar and then cleared off the line by Robson. Meekums got hold of it and set up the unmarked Joel Colbran ten yards from goal but he skied the chance.

Josh McCormick replaced Bridgman with 19 minutes left, the game still nicely in the balance.

Worthing thought they’d taken the lead after Bognor failed to clear a 78th minute corner but the ball went in off Pearce, who was offside.

The referee, Adrian Harris, was letting plenty of challenges go and Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood looked unimpressed that Liam Vincent – just on as a sub for Beresford – had been halted by Cameron Black on a run down the left.

The Rocks then made another change as Isaac Olaniyan – returning after long-term injury – came on for De St Croix.

Worthing wanted a penalty with five to go when Meekums was tackled as he reached the box by Rabbetts – but ref Harris was having none of it.

Ibby Akanbi had a clear run at goal but was thwarted just as he got his shot away as Worthing put some late pressure on Bognor, then the Rocks introduced Walter Figueira for Davies, who’d run himself into the ground.

McCormick might have won it for Bognor deep into injury time when he weaved his way towards goal and brought a low near-post save out of Tillman. That was the last meaningful action – and a penalty shootout was needed.

FT 0-0