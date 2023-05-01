Worthing beat Dartford to lift Women’s League Cup

Skipper Gemma Worsfold proudly held aloft the silverware in what could be the first part of a league and cup double with Worthing still pushing Ebbsfleet for final top spot in the league.

There was only one change to the team that started last week’s win at Aylesford as Chloe Winchester returned in place of Sammy Quayle. Kelly Newton came in for Maddie Hotson on the subs’ bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing got off to the perfect start by stunning the Darts with a sixth minute opener. Goalkeeper Jade Charlton had tipped Sophie Humphrey’s long range shot on to the crossbar and over for a flag-kick, which regular taker Georgia Tibble took and curled into the far top corner, despite the best efforts of a defender on the line.

Worthing celebrate their League Cup final win | Picture: One Rebels View

Shauni Griffiths led the ‘home’ team's response when she burst down the right and drove a low ball across the face of goal a few minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Vaughan came close to an equaliser less than sixty seconds further in; chasing a through pass but stopped in her tracks by Reds number one Lauren Dolbear rushing out of her area to get there first. Her clearance rebounded off Katie Young and eventually hit the upright and went behind.

Crisis averted, Becs Bell showed a clean pair of heels before racing away and delivering a tempting cross that went just behind Winchester and agonisingly out of the reach of the incoming Worsfold.

Paris Smith tried her luck from distance, missing the top corner by inches, prior to Worthing being awarded a free-kick after another Bell ball into the danger zone had caused problems. Humphrey was brought down by Griffiths to offer Tibble the opportunity to increase the lead that she very nearly did, marginally missing the back stick from the resulting set-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chance to refresh and reset was in the thoughts of many but a very different picture almost made it on to the canvas thanks to Griffiths, again, creating an opening that brought a brilliant one-handed stop out of Dolbear to prevent Smith heading home one last dead-ball of an intriguing first 45.

The second period finally awoke nearly midway through, only for captain Lizzie Adams’ attempted cross to land on the roof of the net and Vaughan’s 20-yarder to miss it altogether, on its way over the top.

Dartford were on top by this stage and fired a further warning across their opponents’ bows; requiring Dolbear to push Vaughan’s latest effort onto the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the same player finally found the mark seconds later as Griffiths’ whipped assist ended up in the back of the net via some close control and an emphatic finish.

Undeterred, an inspired substitution saw Emily Linscer enter the pitch while the hard working Katie Cooper departed. Almost immediately, ‘Em’ kept her composure when latching on to a pass over the defence, with plenty of ground left to make up. Faced with the imposing figure of Charlton, she maintained a cool, calm persona to slot beyond the advancing custodian and regain the lead.

Lincser might have doubled her tally a little more than ten minutes from time, courtesy of Charlton failing to cling on to Humphrey’s byline cross-shot; selflessly holding the ball up for Winchester to be denied by a cluster of Black and White shirts.

A second bite of the cherry also came within a whisker of bearing fruit, as EL found herself free in a crowded penalty box, although she could only poke wide of the back stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hand then rested on the trophy due to the prolific Ellie Russell becoming the fifth player to reach double-figures in the goals for column this season. Pouncing on a spill by Charlton as she kept out Winchester’s range-finder, with ‘Russ’ in the right place at the right time to pick up the pieces.

Tibble teed her up moments later but her header brushed the side-netting.

The result looked like being put beyond all reasonable doubt via a Tibble through ball sending ‘Winch’ on her way, although Charlton was out smartly to smother and snuff out this particular threat.

There was no let-up as a rampant Reds forced one last possibility for a fourth as we entered the final throes of a well-contested showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Bridge hung one up, Winchester received, beat ‘keeper Charlton on the byline and picked out Linscer in the middle. A lay back to Tibble ending up above its intended target.