Worthing goalkeeper Harrison Male was the shoot-out hero of his side’s victory over brave Hastings United in a dramatic Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Lancing on Wednesday night.

On a night of 16 penalty kicks – 14 of them in the shoot-out showdown – the Rebels edged out United 5-4 after the teams were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes. As tension built with every kick, both goalkeepers had saved two spot-kicks before Male pulled off a decisive third stop, to send Worthing to an Amex final against Bognor Regis Town on Thursday, May 11.

Rebels manager Adam Hinshelwood made ten changes to the starting line-up from the team which had secured their play-off place at Cheshunt 24 hours earlier. A whole clutch of fringe players and under-18s were given the chance to make their mark, while others rested in preparation for Worthing’s final National South fixture on Saturday. A victory over Hemel Hempstead will assure them of a home game in the first round of the play-offs – on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

United, who had narrowly missed out on their own Isthmian Premier play-offs, had no such selection issues and manager Gary Elphick fielded a strong starting XI – against one of the clubs for whom he had pulled on a centre-back’s shirt in his own playing days.

Worthing take on Hastings in the SSC semi-final | Picture: Mike Gunn

A couple of early Worthing flurries drew smart saves from Louis Rogers in the Hastings goal, but as the teams settled into their pattern, it was a first half of more caution than action, with few clear chances under the Lancing lights.

And then, with half-time looming, the tie was suddenly ignited. First, a fluffed Worthing clearance was pounced on by Knory Scott, who fed striker Sam Adams – and a desperate Harrison Male pulled down the United striker as he closed in on goal: penalty. Adams dusted himself down to smash Hastings ahead from the spot.

But into stoppage time, a mirror-image foul at the other end gave Worthing an instant opportunity to level the scores – decisively struck from 12 yards by Javaun Splatt.

So 1-1 then, and back to the pattern of probing and snuffing out of each other’s attacks. A corner here, a yellow card there – but no breakthrough. With five minutes left, Hastings had a huge shout for handball waved away by the referee, and after four minutes of added time, the tie went to penalties.

