Danny Cashman grabbed an 87th minute winner for National League South Worthing in a lively FA Trophy second round tie at Oaklands Park.

Chi came into the game on the back of a disappointing 4-0 Isthmian defeat at home to Hashtag United last time out. Emmett Dunn returned to the starting XI following suspension at right back and joined keeper Kieran Magee, Ben Pashley, stand-in skipper Ryan Davidson and left back Isaac Bello in the back four.

Joe Moore was in midfield alongside Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Mo Jammah and Ethan Prichard with Jimmy Wild up top.

Clarke got a talking to by referee Adam Merchant in the first minute for a foul on Joel Colbran. Prichard won Chi a corner in the next attack which he delivered and the Rebels cleared.

Emmett Dunn runs away to celebrate after making it 2-2 for Chichester City v Worthing - picture: Neil Holmes

Magee played the ball nicely to Prichard who tried to pick out Wild but Worthing No1 Chris Haigh cut this out easily. The away side lost the ball at the back and the ref dismissed Wild’s appeals for a penalty after he was tackled, and Dunn conceded a throw after neat play from Tommy Willard and Nicky Wheeler.

Sam Beard’s cut back was cut out by Clarke when Jack Bates and Jack Spong linked up and Moore was in effectively to stop Mo Faal. Then Faal’s shot was saved by Magee.

Another move on this flank led to a poor effort that went well wide of Magee’s right-hand stick 11 minutes in. Magee had a cross from the left to gather before clearing Colbran’s pass into Faal.

It wasn’t all Worthing and Jammeh and Bello combined to set Wild up for a chance that he couldn’t quite steer in. The Reds were flagged offside in their next break before Jammeh capitalised on a mistake at the back and found Prichard who put Chi one up much to the delight of the home fans in the 1,100 crowd.

A penalty shout was overlooked before Prichard tried his luck again and Haigh held on to a Wild effort. A Pashley slip led to the equaliser with Faal lobbing Magee clinically on the half hour.

Prichard tried his luck from some way out then Davidson headed over a deflected Joe Cook cross for a corner which Cashman took and picked out Willard – but he couldn’t really get hold of it.

Wild and Prichard had shots saved by Haigh and Magee wasn’t troubled by Bates’ attempt. Prichard intercepted a poor clearance only for Haigh to palm the effort over for a corner. Alfie Young was booked late on for catching Rowlatt before the break.

Chi forged another opportunity after the interval when Clarke found a marauding Dunn for a cross which Wild headed narrowly over. Moore found Bello advancing down the left although the Rebels repelled things.

The Chi keeper made an excellent save to deny Willard, turning the ball out for a corner which got cleared for another on the other side. Cashman took this and Colbran gave his side a 2-1 lead on 52 minutes.

Bello went on a super run down the left wing before Chi won a corner on the College Lane side and another which Prichard took again and Haigh punched away.

Wild, Dunn and Jammeh tried to hook up and Moore joined Young in the ref’s notebook.

Temi Babalola came on for scorer Faal on 72 and forced a save out of Magee almost immediately.

Chi won a corner when Wild and Prichard teed Moore up for a shot. Clarke got a firm header to this and Dunn latched on to the resulting loose ball and smashed it in to make the score 2-2.

Olly Munt came on for Moore for the final eight minutes or so of normal time. Colbran was cautioned on 83.

Babalola fired off target just before Cashman scored what proved the winner from close range.

Chichester kept going and a Munt delivery was turned out for corner and Pashley nearly made it 3-3 with a bullet header.

Chichester: Magee, Davidson, Bello, Moore, Dunn, Pashley, Rowlatt, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Prichard. (Munt, Da Costa, Horncastle).