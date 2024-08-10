Worthing come from 3-0 down to win - victories for Hastings United, Lewes and Chichester City on National League and Isthmian League opening day
Chris Agutter’s team were 3-0 down at the break at Weston and it was still 3-1 with 20 minutes left – only for the Rebels to score another three for a first-day 4-3 win. Jack Spong and Danny Cashman were the goal heroes with two apiece.
Eastbourne Borough almost joined them among the opening day winners after Jayden Davis put them ahead on the hour but visitors Chesham levelled late on for a 1-1 draw.
In the Isthmian premier division, Chichester City were the headline-makers, winning 2-1 in their first game at step three to send Canvey Island home without reward. Jimmy Wild and Joe Moore scored the goals after City trailed at the break.
Hastings won the first Sussex derby of the season, beating Horsham 2-0 at the Pilot Field to give Danny Bloor victory in his first game as boss. Davide Rodari (penalty) and Finley Chapman were the scorers.
Lewes pulled off a fine win at home to one of the title favourites, Chatham, at the Dripping Pan. Matt Warren and Danny Bassett were on target.
Bognor went down 3-2 at Cheshunt although a Tommy-Lee Higgs double gave them hope after they went 3-0 down.
Whitehawk lost 3-0 at Billericay.
In the Isthmian south east division, seven Sussex sides were in action – six lost and one drew.
Eastbourne Town, promoted from the SCFL along with Steyning, had only a James Hull goal to show for their efforts in a 3-1 loss at home to Beckenham. Steyning battled well but lost 1-0 at home to Merstham.
Broadbridge Heath had an opening game to forget, losing 5-0 at Sittingbourne; Three Bridges went ahead at home to Sheppey through Reece Hallard but lost 2-1.
Lancing went down 3-1 at Deal – Nalan Lisbie scoring late on from the spot – and Burgess Hill lost 3-1 at Sevenoaks with Kieran Rowe on the scoresheet.
East Grinstead were Sussex’s only point scorer in the division, drawing 0-0 at Margate. Littlehampton play on Sunday, at home to Herne Bay.
See reports and pictures from a number of these games on this website in the next few days – and in the local Sussex Newspapers titles too.
