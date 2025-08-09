Brad Dolaghan celebrates after opening the scoring for Worthing versus Bath City | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Worthing and Eastbourne Borough had to settle for draws as the new National League South began – while Horsham were unfortunate to taste defeat on their step two bow.

The Rebels led through a Brad Dolaghan goal for much of their opener at home to Bath City, in front of a 2,000-plus crowd at Woodside Road, but City grabbed a share of the spoils with a 90th minute equaliser.

Eastbourne Borough also ended all-square, drawing 1-1 at Farnborough. Freddie Carter put the Sports ahead early but it was quickly canclled out by Rakish Bingham.

Horsham were holding hosts Chelmsford at 0-0 for a long time on their NLS debut only for a Harry Barbrook goal nine minutes from time to win it for the Clarets.

In the Isthmian premier, promoted Burgess Hill Town had a winning start with a Chris Whelpdale strike enough to clinch a 1-0 win at Potters Bar.

Joe Moore’s goal earned Chichester City a 1-1 draw at home to fancied Folkestone, while goals by Rob O'Toole and Josh Nandhra were not enough to bring Whitehawk any reward at Ramsgate, where they lost 3-2. Lewes lost 2-0 at home to Hashtag.

In the Ishmian south east Hassocks won their first game at step four in dramatic style with Alex Fair scoring his second of the game in injury time to clinch a 3-2 win. Lewis Finney was also on target.

it finished Three Bridges 5 Eastbourne Town 0 at Jubilee Fields – with Reece Hallard bagging a hat-trick to put Bridges top of the day-one table and Town bottom.

There was also a big home win in the division’s other Sussex derby – Broadbridge Heath beating Crowborough 5-1.

Hastings had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Eirth Town, while East Grinstead went down 5-0 at AFC Whyteleafe.

One of the games of the day was in the Isthmian south central, where Bognor scored first at AFC Portchester, then went 4-1 down – only to recover and win 5-4!

A Tommy Scutt penalty and two apiece from Callum Laycock and Billy Allcock earned the win in an absolute thriller.

In the SCFL premier, first day winners included Haywards Heath, Pagham, Forest Row, Shoreham, Horsham YM and Steyning.