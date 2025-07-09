Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham's National South 2025-26 fixtures revealed

Fans of Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham can all start to plan their itineraries for the next year after the 2025-26 National League fixtures were released. And there’s a very early Sussex derby in store.

All three Sussex sides will play in National South this coming season and all three now know who they will play and when.

Eastbourne Borough, who reached the play-off semi-finals in 2024-25, will kick off on August 9 away to Farnborough then host Hornchurch and Dover for their first two Priory Lane outings on August 16 and 19.

Borough go to Horsham on Tuesday, September 2 and host the return game on Saturday, January 10. They will be at home to Worthing on Boxing Day and away at Woodside Road on Good Friday, April 3.

Worthing and Eastbourne Borough had two good battles last season and will meet again in 25-26 | Picture: Lydia Redman

Borough end the season away to Chelmsford on Saturday, April 25, a week after Totton become their final visitors to the Lane.

Worthing will begin at home to Bath City on August 9 – a far cry from last season when ground works meant they did not play at home until a good month into the season – while Chris Agutter’s side’s first away game is at promoted Horsham on August 16.

Worthing also go to Farnborough and Chippenham and host Enfield and Maidstone before August is out.

The Rebels end the season at home to Ebbsfleet, who have just been relegated from National Premier.

Hornets fans are looking forward to a whole new adventure in 2025-26 | Picture: John Lines

Horsham open their first National South season away to Chelmsford on August 9 then host that Sussex derby with Worthing a week later.

It’s a short trip to Dorking on Boxing Day for the Hornets while they will end their season at home to Chippenham.

EBFC fixtures in full

Fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 9 Farnborough A

Sat Aug 16 Hornchurch H

Tue Aug 19 Dover Athletic H

Sat Aug 23 Bath City A

Mon Aug 25 Slough Town H

Sat Aug 30 AFC Totton A

Tue Sep 2 Horsham A

Sat Sep 6 Hemel Hempstead Town H

Sat Sep 13 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 20 Salisbury H

Sat Sep 27 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 4 Ebbsfleet United A

Sat Oct 11 Chippenham Town H or Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 18 Maidenhead United A

Tue Oct 21 Maidstone United A

Sat Oct 25 Chesham United H

Sat Nov 1 Enfield Town A or Emirates FA Cup 1

Tue Nov 4 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat Nov 8 Weston-super-Mare H

Sat Nov 15 Isuzu FA Trophy 2

Sat Nov 22 Torquay United A

Tue Nov 25 Dorking Wanderers A

Sat Nov 29 Hampton & Richmond Borough H

Sat Dec 6 Chelmsford City H

Sat Dec 13 Isuzu FA Trophy 3

Sat Dec 20 Dover Athletic A

Fri Dec 26 Worthing H

Tue Dec 30 Tonbridge Angels A

Sat Jan 3 Slough Town A

Sat Jan 10 Horsham H

Sat Jan 17 Hornchurch A

Sat Jan 24 Farnborough H

Tue Jan 27 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat Jan 31 Enfield Town H

Sat Feb 7 Chesham United A

Tue Feb 10 Maidstone United H

Sat Feb 14 Weston-super-Mare A

Sat Feb 21 Torquay United H

Tue Feb 24 Dorking Wanderers H

Sat Feb 28 Hampton & Richmond Borough A

Sat Mar 7 Salisbury A

Tue Mar 10 Ebbsfleet United H

Sat Mar 14 Maidenhead United H

Sat Mar 21 Chippenham Town A

Sat Mar 28 Bath City H

Fri Apr 3 Worthing A

Mon Apr 6 Tonbridge Angels H

Sat Apr 11 Hemel Hempstead Town A

Sat Apr 18 AFC Totton H

Sat Apr 25 Chelmsford City A

Horsham fixtures in full

AUGUST

Sat 9th – Chelmsford City FC (A)

Sat 16th – Worthing (H)

Tue 19th – Chesham United (A)

Sat 23rd – Torquay United (H)

Mon 25th – Maidenhead United (A)

Sat 30th – Salisbury (H)

SEPTEMBER

Tue 2nd – Eastbourne Borough (H)

Sat 6th – Maidstone United (A)

Sat 20th – AFC Totton (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 4th – Hornchurch (A)

Sat 11th – Hampton & Richmond borough (H) (Also Emirates FA Cup 4Q date)

Sat 18th – Tonbridge Angels (A)

Tue 21st – Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

Sat 25th – Enfield Town (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 1st – Bath City (A)

Tue 4th – Dover Athletic (H)

Sat 8th – Slough Town (H)

Sat 22nd – Hemel Hempstead Town (A)

Tue 25th – Ebbsfleet United (A)

Sat 29th – Weston-super-Mare (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 6th – Chippenham Town (A)

Sat 20th – Chesham United (H)

Fri 26th – Dorking Wanderers (A)

Tue 30th – Farnborough (H)

JANUARY

Sat 3rd – Maidenhead United (H)

Sat 10th – Eastbourne Borough (A)

Sat 17th – Worthing (A)

Sat 24th – Chelmsford City (H)

Tue 27th – Dover Athletic (A)

Sat 31st – Bath City (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 7th – Enfield Town (A)

Tue 10th – Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

Sat 14th – Slough Town (A)

Sat 21st – Hemel Hempstead Town (H)

Tue 24th – Ebbsfleet United (H)

Sat 28th – Weston-super-Mare (A)

MARCH

Sat 7th – AFC Totton (A)

Tue 10th – Hornchurch (H)

Sat 14th – Tonbridge Angels (H)

Sat 21st – Hampton & Richmond Borough (A)

Sat 28th – Torquay United (A)

APRIL

Fri 3rd – Dorking Wanderers (H)

Mon 6th – Farnborough (A)

Sat 11 – Maidstone United (H)

Sat 18th – Salisbury (A)

Sat 25 – Chippenham Town (H)