Worthing, Eastbourne Borough, Bognor, Burgess Hill and Littlehampton enjoy midweek wins

Worthing made it five league games unbeaten and went fifth in National League South with a 3-2 home victory over Tonbridge Angels.

James Beresford, Callum Kealey and – after Angels got one back – Joshua Chambers were on the scoresheet for the Rebels, all in the first 25 minutes. Tonbridge gave Worthing a late scare with their second but it was too late for them to salvage a point. It follows on from Worthing’s 4-2 home win against Weymouth in the FA Trophy at the weekend.

There was also a National South win for Eastbourne Borough, who followed up their own Trophy victory with a 2-1 success at Hemel Hempstead – the goals coming from Jake Hutchinson as Danny Bloor’s team moved into tenth place.

In the Isthmian premier, Lee Harding and Jack Mazzone scored to put Horsham 2-0 up at home to Cray Wanderers, but the visitors fought back to draw 2-2, leaving the Hornets in eighth spot.

Worthing have been in good home form of late | Picture: Mike Gunn

A goal in each half by leading scorer Nathan Odokonyero and Sam De St Croix earned Bognor a 2-1 home win over Bowers and Pitsea, who made the Rocks sweat by pulling one back eight minutes from the end.

It was three points dropped for Lewes, who led 2-0 and 3-1 at Potters Bar thanks to goals from Joe Taylor (2) and TQ Addy only to concede three times in the final 10 minutes as it ended 4-3 to the Hertfordshire hosts. The home side’s final two goals both came in the dying moments. Bognor are 11th, Lewes 12th, after those results.

In the Isthmian south east, Littlehampton Town’s rise up the table continued with a 4-1 win over Beckenham at The Sportsfield. Scott Faber, George Gaskin and Devon Fender all scored in the first half and Fender got his second from the spot just after the hour.

Burgess Hill claimed a fine 4-2 win at Sheppey. Dan Perry (2) and Sam Remfry put them 3-0 up by half-time but the Kent side fought back to 3-2 after the break. Remfry added Hill’s fourth late on to make it safe.

Golds are eighth but just one point off the play-off zone – Hillians are one place and four points behind them.