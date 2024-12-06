Worthing fans asked to boost food charity at FA Trophy tie
Members of the Worthing FCSA will be collecting food donations by the turnstiles at Saturday’s match from 1.30pm. Supporters can drop off donations of food such as:
Tinned soup
Tinned tomatoes
Baked beans
Tinned pasta eg: spaghetti hoops, ravioli
Tinned meat meals eg: curry, meatballs, minced beef
Tinned vegan/vegetarian meals eg: plant-based curries
Tinned fish eg: tuna
Tinned puddings eg: fruit, custard
Pasta or rice
Pasta sauce
Breakfast cereal
Tea and coffee
Biscuits and snacks
Squash
As well as the food collection, the Worthing FCSA will be presenting Worthing Food Foundation with a cheque of £500 as a donation following the sales of the Rebel Yell / Two Faced Twins shirts and the raffle at the recent live recording of The Rebel Yell podcast.