Worthing fans asked to boost food charity at FA Trophy tie

The Worthing FC Supporters’ Association have partnered with Worthing Food Foundation to collect food donations for those who need it most at this Saturday’s match against Gosport Borough.

Members of the Worthing FCSA will be collecting food donations by the turnstiles at Saturday’s match from 1.30pm. Supporters can drop off donations of food such as:

Tinned soup

Tinned tomatoes

Worthing fans - pictured here at the midweek trip to Salisbury - will be doing their bit for the community this weekend | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Baked beans

Tinned pasta eg: spaghetti hoops, ravioli

Tinned meat meals eg: curry, meatballs, minced beef

Tinned vegan/vegetarian meals eg: plant-based curries

Tinned fish eg: tuna

Tinned puddings eg: fruit, custard

Pasta or rice

Pasta sauce

Breakfast cereal

Tea and coffee

Biscuits and snacks

Squash

As well as the food collection, the Worthing FCSA will be presenting Worthing Food Foundation with a cheque of £500 as a donation following the sales of the Rebel Yell / Two Faced Twins shirts and the raffle at the recent live recording of The Rebel Yell podcast.