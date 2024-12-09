The Worthing FC Supporters Association were proud to be able to present a cheque for £500 to Worthing Food Foundation before Saturday’s FA Trophy game against Gosport.

The donation was thanks to the response of Worthing FC fans who purchased the collaboration football shirts between the WFCSA’s Rebel Yell podcast and local artists Two Faced Twins, released earlier this year.

The cheque was presented prior to a very successful food drive organised by the WFCSA and Worthing FC for Worthing Food Foundation as part of their 2024 Christmas appeal.

Donations from both Worthing and Gosport fans brought a wide variety of food items that will go a long way to helping families in need in the Worthing area this Christmas.

James Easton and Jacco Mulder, co-hosts of the Rebel Yell Podcast, presented the cheque in the centre circle of Woodside Road before the game.

The donation included funds raised from a raffle held at the beginning of December at the live edition of The Rebel Yell Podcast which included players from both men’s and women’s teams as well as club management.

James said: “It really is such a proud moment to be able to present this cheque to the Worthing Food Foundation and I’d like to give genuine thanks to all fans who have supported our project as well as to Gemma and Stella, the Two Faced Twins, who have been on board with us since day one.”

Jacco said: “To see so many people wear our joint design as well as attend our live podcast events makes it all worthwhile and we can’t wait to reveal our next projects in the not too distant future.”

A small number of shirts are still available and can be bought in the ‘merch’ section on www.rebelyell.live for the Christmas special price of just £20.

The Rebel Yell Podcast is available monthly by searching the title on podcast providers.

Worthing Food Foundation is still looking for contributions to its Christmas appeal. If you would like to donate please visit www.worthingfoodfoundation.org.uk