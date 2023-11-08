Worthing FC back on track, Eastbourne Borough lose on road, four teams win in Sussex Senior Cup
Worthing, who slipped out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat at National North Alfreton, found their winning form again when Havant visited Woodside Road in a National South fixture.
Goals by Kane Wills eight minutes before the break and Ollie Pearce and Danny Cashman in the final 25 minutes saw off the league’s bottom side 3-0 to put Adam Hinshelwood’s side back up to sixth spot.
Horsham were again in cup action and they were far too strong for Chichester City in the Sussex Senior Cup – winning 6-0 thanks to a Charlie Hester-Cook hat-trick and further strikes by Lucas Rodrigues, Daniel Ajakaiye and Charlie Harris.
Back in the National South, Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form contiued when they lost 2-0 at Maidstone – which means they have slipped into the relegation zone, in 21st place.
Lewes won on their debut in European competition. A crowd of just over 1,100 packed into the Dripping Pan for their first group game in the invite-only Fenix Trophy and an early goal by Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala earned a 1-0 win over FC Oslo, on a great night for the club.
There were three other games in the Sussex Senior Cup. Bognor beat Horsham YMCA 5-0 at Nyewood Lane, with Dan Smith and Dan Gifford scoring two each and Tom Holland adding a fifth.
Hastings United needed penalties to win at Crawley Down Gatwick in their tie at the end of a 0-0 draw – winning the shootout 5-4. And Eastbourne United won 3-1 at East Grinstead in the same competition, Ed Ratcliffe and Callum Ball (2) scoring for United and Omark Folkes on target for the Wasps.