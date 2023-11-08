The FA Cup might have brought mixed fortunes for Worthing FC and Horsham FC a few days ago – but both found form when they returned to action on Tuesday night.

Worthing, who slipped out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat at National North Alfreton, found their winning form again when Havant visited Woodside Road in a National South fixture.

Goals by Kane Wills eight minutes before the break and Ollie Pearce and Danny Cashman in the final 25 minutes saw off the league’s bottom side 3-0 to put Adam Hinshelwood’s side back up to sixth spot.

Horsham were again in cup action and they were far too strong for Chichester City in the Sussex Senior Cup – winning 6-0 thanks to a Charlie Hester-Cook hat-trick and further strikes by Lucas Rodrigues, Daniel Ajakaiye and Charlie Harris.

Worthing got back to winning ways against Havant at Woodside Road | Picture: Mike Gunn

Back in the National South, Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form contiued when they lost 2-0 at Maidstone – which means they have slipped into the relegation zone, in 21st place.

Lewes won on their debut in European competition. A crowd of just over 1,100 packed into the Dripping Pan for their first group game in the invite-only Fenix Trophy and an early goal by Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala earned a 1-0 win over FC Oslo, on a great night for the club.

There were three other games in the Sussex Senior Cup. Bognor beat Horsham YMCA 5-0 at Nyewood Lane, with Dan Smith and Dan Gifford scoring two each and Tom Holland adding a fifth.

