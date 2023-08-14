Worthing FC boosted by major new investor

Businessman Ralph Gilbert has been revealed as a major new investor at Worthing FC – becoming a ten per cent shareholder and helping the club work towards their aim of going full-time and making improvements to their ground.

Gilbert – co-founder and director of Focus Group – has joined the board following private investment.

It comes at a time when things are going very well on the pitch – having won the Sussex Senior Cup and Sussex Community Shield in the past few months, Adam Hinshelwood’s team are top of the National South table following a superb 3-0 win at Torquay at the weekend.

Club chairman Barry Hunter told the club website: “The club is on a steep trajectory and we have a lot to be optimistic about. So, it’s vital everything about the club is fit for purpose, something we have been working on in recent seasons. We have two immediate priorities. Transitioning into a full-time operation, (on and off the pitch) and upgrading the stadium.

The young Worthing FC team who won the Sussex community shield earlier this month | Picture: Mike Gunn

“We don’t have a benefactor and our growth plan does not depend on one. Operationally we aim to spend within our means by growing our income, which has served us well in recent seasons and will remain a key factor in the timing of our transition into full time. However, a stadium upgrade can benefit from one off capital expenditure, which is how Ralph’s Investment will be deployed.”

Gilbert’s Focus Group employ over 600 people in the Adur and Worthing area and 1,000 people nationally.

Gilbert told the Worthing website: “This is a private investment and one that I am incredibly excited about. I have had really positive discussions over the past few months with the club’s board, Barry Hunter, George Dowell and Chris Salt and I am committed to support their growth plan and joining the club on its journey.”

Worthing said the investment, alongside grant funding opportunities, would be a key contributor to future proofing National League Step 1 ground grading requirements and address some important spectator facility upgrades. Once finalised, a plan will be announced by General Manager Keith Mitchell.