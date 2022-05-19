Worthing FC boss gives update on keeping Isthmian title-winning squad together

The manager has started having conversations with existing members of the Isthmian premier title-winning squad and is confident most will commit to the club for the 2022-23 challenge.

But he expects some ins and outs and hopes to add at least four new faces to the squad as builds what he hopes will be a line-up that can more than hold its own at step two of the non-league pyramid.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing won the Isthmian League with plenty to spare and Hinshelwood says the players who brought about the success deserve the chance to show what they can do in National South.

Adam Hinshelwood

Pride despite defeat in Sussex Cup final.

"I’m having conversations this week and I’m hoping that very soon a number of players in the squad will be secured for next season,” he said.

"We’ve only just finished the season. As a club we had two cup finals last week, then we had a presentation night and under-18 trials at the weekend.

"As well as looking at what’s happening with the first-team squad we have a good, big crop of under-18s to consider. So there’s a lot of players to talk to and decisions to make.”

Worthing's players after the Sussex Senior Cup final, which they lost 4-2 to Brighton U23s / Picture: Martin Denyer

Hinshelwood and his staff have been drawing up a list of potential transfer targets and he said he was likely to be looking at bringing in at least three or four new men.

But he added: “I don’t see us making wholesale changes.”

Like chairman Barry Hunter, who said in the Herald recently the club didn’t want to be in the bottom half of National South next season, Hinshelwood is keen they are very competitive at the higher level.

"We’re under no illusions. It’s our first season at that level and it would be stupid to put pressure on ourselves and talk about the title but we want to be competitive,” he said.

"If you can get a good start, with our big fan-base getting behind, it will be a big help.”

Meanwhile Hinshelwood will be at Wembley on Sunday to see if Worthing’s neighbours Littlehampton Town can lift the FA Vase. “I know George Gaskin (player/joint manager) well and they’ve done brilliantly to get there. It’s great for them but also for football in the area."