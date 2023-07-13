Adam Hinshelwood is delighted by the progress his squad is showing in pre-season friendlies and training – as the new season’s fixture list brings into focus the challenges ahead.

Worthing will begin their sedond National League season by facing Tonbridge Angels, Torquay and Slough – all in the first 11 days of the campaign.

And Hinshelwood is glad that with the competitive kick-off only just over three weeks away, the club have almost all their transfer business done already.

Worthing have brought in a number of new faces – including keeper Roco Rees, defender Joe Felix, winger Nicky Wheeler, attacking midfielder Joan Luque and striker Greg Luer – and have tied many of last season’s squad into new deals.

Adam Hinshelwood with the Sussex Senior Cup - now the manager is looking forward to the challenge of the 2023-24 season | Picture: Mike Gunn

Some of the new boys helped Worthing to a convincing win in their first friendly last Friday, a behind-closed-doors clash with a Brighton U21 side at the Seagulls training ground.

The next day a Reds squad of U19s, trialists and even some U16 players drew 3-3 in the club’s annual visit to Selsey.

Next up is the first home friendly of the summer – against old rivals Bognor this Saturday, with a fairly strong Worthing line-up likely.

Hinshelwood said: “The games against Brighton and Selsey were both really useful.

"Against Brighton we played some good stuff and it was good to see some of the new players settling into our style of play.

"Brighton had a very young team and of course we won’t get carried away by the win, but the game certainly served its purpose for us.

"At Selsey it was useful to give some of our up-and-coming players game time. They showed a lot of promise.

"Now the league fixtures are out it focuses your mind. It won’t be long until we start and even just looking at t he first three opponents show you how tough a division it is going to be again. But the squad at the moment is one I’d be happy with if the season started tomorrow.”

Worthing are still nursing a trio of players through niggles and recovery from major injuries.