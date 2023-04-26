Worthing FC clinch National League South play-off place - the vital win in 30 photos

Worthing FC have confirmed their place in the National South play-offs – in their first season at step two of the non-league pyramid.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Cheshunt means they are certain of finishing in the top seven. And it means they can secure a home play-off quarter-final if they win at home to Hemel in their final league game on Saturday, or even if they and others below them slip up.

If positions in the top seven were to remain the same after Saturday’s results Worthing would be at home to Braintree, playing for the right to face the second or third-placed side in the semi-finals.

At Cheshunt, Liam Vincent gave Worthing the lead on 29 minutes and Mo Dabre douled the lead five minutes before the break.

There’s no let-up for Adam Hinshelwood’s team – now they go to Lancing tonight (Wednesday) for their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final versus Hastings United.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from Cheshunt on this page and the ones linked.

