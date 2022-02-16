Worthing FC ease past Kingstonian - Horsham FC held - Haywards Heath win again

Goals by Callum Kealy (41', 45'), Jasper Pattenden (68') and Reece Myles-Meekums (83') earned Adam Hinshelwood's another three points towards their aim of winning the title and reaching the National League.

Closest behind them now are Bishop's Stortford, who are six points back but have played a game more, but Enfield, who had been second, lost again and are eight points behind Worthing.

In the same division Horsham had to settle for a point at home to Carshalton. Shamir Fenelon (7') and Will Miles (19') got Dom Di Paola's team off to a flyer but Carshalton scored twice in the second half.

Callum Kealy scored twice for Worthing in their win over Kingstonian / Picture: Marcus Hoare

In the Isthmian south east, Haywards Heath are fifth and just four points off second after a second half goal by Kieran Rowe earned Martin Dynan's team a 1-0 home victory over Ramsgate.