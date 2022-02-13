Worthing FC extend lead over Enfield with win at Merstham

The Reds dominated a first half which the hosts were grateful to have concluded goalless. The away side’s best chance of the opening half came through skipper Aarran Racine on the stroke of half time, rising like a salmon to meet Joel Colbran’s delivery, only to be denied by Chelsea loanee, Sami Tlemcani in the home goal.

Colbran himself came close earlier in the half. The defender struck from long range, only to be denied by the underside of Tlemcani’s crossbar.

Adam Hinshelwood’s men were resilient and would eventually find the breakthrough just before the hour mark. The league’s top scorer Pearce composed himself before hitting home a wonder goal from 30 yards out that struck the post on its way in.

Reece Meekums - pictured here celebrating a goal v Leatherhead - was on the scoresheet again in the 2-0 success at Merstham / Picture: Marcus Hoare

After taking the lead they had full belief in themselves to find a second. Colbran came close minutes after Pearce’s goal, but was denied by a strong Tlemcani stop.

On his return, off the bench Myles-Meekums killed the game off late on. Worthing’s number 17 showed predatory instincts; latching onto the rebound of a Pearce free kick which was spilled by Tlemcani – in front of the ecstatic travelling support.

This was a comfortable win in the end for the high-flying Rebels, maintaining their strong run at the top of the table.

Afterwards Hinshelwood said he was delighted by the win and not bothered by anyone else's results (on a day when closest rivals Enfield lost) - he said: "Let’s focus on what we can control."