Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crowdfunding page has been launched to try to raise £5,000 to pay for surgery and help Odei while he is unable to work.

The fans organising the fundraising, led by Dean Thrower and Charlie Silver-Burr of the Worthing ABF group, said: “In his short time at the club, Odei has become a firm favorite on the terraces. His passion and spirit symbolises everything a fan base expects from a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With Odei, we get that every game and 100% commitment every time he pulls on the shirt. That's without mentioning what a decent human he is and how important his character is around the club.

Odei Sorondo pictured after signing for Worthing last summer | Picture: Worthing FC

“Odei has been out injured and it has now come to light that he will require surgery that comes at a cost of £5,000. Unfortunately, neither Odei nor the club are in a position to cover this kind of money right now. To make matters even more stressful for Odei, his injury means he is not able to work so his income streams have completely dried up.

“As always, we look after our own so as a fan base we are trying to raise the money to help out a player who has all the aspects to become a legend and to get him back on the pitch doing what he does ASAP. Every penny counts so anything any of our fan base or anyone who knows Odei or anyone who would just like to help, it would be much appreciated.

"We were devastated when we heard about his injury and even more so when we realised he can't work as a result. We hope that the Worthing community will gather around him and get him back playing and working as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far more than £2,300 has been raised. Anyone able to help can click here to donate.

The Basque midfielder featured for the Rebels in pre-season and impressed Adam Hinshelwood enough to be part of his plans for the 2023-24 campaign.

He was a fixture in the Canvey Island side that finished third in Isthmian League premier division last season, going on to suffer play-off heartbreak in the form of a semi-final defeat to Aveley. Before that he had experience of National League South with Concord Rangers.

His career in England begin in 2018 when he signed for Heybridge Swifts following a successful summer trial, an identical pathway taken to English football by Spanish counterpart Joan Luque – also of Worthing – 12 months earlier.