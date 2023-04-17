Worthing FC forced to play Sussex cup semi-final 24 HOURS after vital National South match

The Sussex Senior Cup has run into a new row – with Worthing FC saying they are being forced to play their semi-final with Hastings United one night after a vital game in their bid to reach the National League South play-offs.

The club have warned they will have to use their ‘full registered squad’ over the two nights – an indication perhaps that the line-up that faces Hastings may be weaker than normal, even though they value the senior cup highly.

Many Worthing fans are unhappy and are questioning why the cup semi cannot be put back a week or two.

It’s the latest in a series of problems the senior cup has run into this season. Lewes forfeited their tie with Worthing an an earlier round after a date could not be found for the tie, while Littlehampton had to go to an appeals committee to stop the Sussex FA forcing them to play Brighton U21s on a Thursday night before a Saturday afternoon league game.

Worthing in action against Braintree on Saturday - but the end of the Reds' season has turned into a congested one | Picture: Mike Gunn

Many of the problems being experienced now stem from heavy delays to the Midhurst-Eastbourne Utd game, with numerous postponements holding up the side of the draw that has led to the Worthing-Hastings game having to be fitted in now – at a time when clubs are racing to fit in postponed league fixtures.

Hastings themselves were also disgruntled when asked to play their senior cup quarter-final against Horsham on a Tuesday night when they had a rearranged league game and just six days before they welcomed the Hornets back to The Pilot Field in the league.

The Sussex FA has defended itself over the issue, and it is believed the semi-final could not be put back because the scheduled date of the final, which we believe will be confirmed this week. The county FA insist they have tried to help and find a solution that suits all parties.

A Worthing FC statment said: “The club would like to issue a statement following the re-arrangement of our National League fixture with Cheshunt. Following its postponement last week due to a waterlogged pitch, the match will now take place on Tuesday 25 April, kick-off 7:45pm.

“Supporters will know that this is just 24 hours before our already scheduled Sussex Senior Cup semi final fixture against Hastings United on Wednesday 26 April. The club have been in dialogue with representatives from the National League and Sussex County FA since the postponement of the Cheshunt fixture to see if the congestion could be eased, however owing to multiple factors, unfortunately a solution could not be found.”

Club chairman Barry Hunter commented: “Naturally this creates a huge conflict as it schedules us to play four games in eight days, which is not possible without compromise. Most of our supporters will understand that our priority is to finish our league season as high up the table as we can, with the ambition of securing a place in the National League South play-off places.

“That said we hold the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup in high regard, having won the competition more times than any other club. I know for sure that Adam (Hinshelwood, manager) will take this fixture seriously, with every intention of competing in the final – however to do so he’s be calling on our full registered squad.

“We would also plan to speak with the Sussex FA at the end of the season in the hope we could work with them and other clubs to find ways to avoid the congestion experienced this season.”

The Sussex FA said in response: “Whist we sympathise with this situation, our Sussex Senior Challenge Cup Semi-Final fixture dates were confirmed a number of weeks ago.

“Despite the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup taking precedence over league fixtures we did offer to move the semi-final to two earlier dates allowing a full 24 hours between fixtures.