Worthing FC hosts Forward Facing charity football match in memory of Albion in the Community boss Gary Townsend

A charity football match in memory of Albion in the Community boss Gary Townsend is being held at Worthing Football Club to raise money for Forward Facing.

Organiser Jadey Yesilada, 31, worked with Gary as an official ambassador for AITC and raised more than £200,000 to help it significantly expand the range and number of regular sessions it runs throughout Sussex.

Jadey's Charity Football Match will take place at Worthing Football Club, in Woodside Road, on Sunday, June 25, at 2pm. Doors open at 12.30pm, with face painting, food and drink available. Entry adults £5, under-16s £2, carer £4.

Jadey said: "Having lost a very good friend and work colleague who meant the world to me a few years ago, I have decided to do football matches to raise funds for charities that are close to my heart in his memory.

Jadey Yesilada with Gary Townsend. Picture: Candice Konig

"For this year's Gary Townsend Trophy Match, I have chosen to raise money for Forward Facing charity as I have seen first hand the benefits their events do to the families they support when I worked as volunteer at football events they have held in the past.

"I have worked really hard over the past few months to try and make this event possible as I'm very passionate about helping Forward Facing raise much-needed funds and awareness for the charity so they can help many more families make memories."

Forward Facing helps families in Sussex living with cancer, life-limiting conditions and bereavement by making memories, building confidence and offering support.

Candice Konig, chief executive, said: "My friend, who is in a wheelchair himself, has amazed me by arranging a charity football match to raise funds for our charity and he is doing it in memory of his best friend Gary Townsend, who suddenly passed away while on holiday a few years ago.

"Jadey, his mum Lee and PA Trish have gone above and beyond to make this day a success and the community spirt in planning this has really touched my heart.

"Worthing FC have given us their club for the day and the manager Phil has even been helping non stop with this while having a hip replacement a few weeks ago.

"Times have been hard for the charity’s fundraising recently and the support from Jadey and local people has made me realise people still care."

