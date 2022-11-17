Manager Adam Hinshelwood stressed ‘it’s not worth getting annoyed or angry’ over Worthing FC’s postponed Sussex Senior Cup against Lewes FC.

The old foes were due to meet at The Dripping Pan on Tuesday evening but the game was called off due to a ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.

“It’s not worth getting annoyed or angry about if we can’t control it,” said Hinshelwood.

“We’ve got injuries ourselves, so I understand where they’re coming from.

"It gives us a chance to bring back one or two of our players and do some training.”

Worthing’s league game against Bath City last Saturday was also postponed following the serious head injury suffered by City forward Alex Fletcher last Tuesday evening.

Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute of the Roman’s clash with the Dulwich Hamlet, with the match eventually abandoned as a result

Worthing take on Weymouth in the FA Trophy this Saturday.

Weymouth, who sit bottom of the National League South, appointed Bobby Wilkinson as their new manager two months ago.

The Terras exited the FA Cup on Tuesday evening after losing 3-1 at League Two AFC Wimbledon in a first round replay.

Hinshelwood said: “I’ll be a proper test. They’ve picked things back up under their new manager, so it’ll be a tough afternoon.”

Worthing sit seventh in the table after an impressive start to their first-ever National League South campaign.

Ollie Pearce has lead the line with seven goals, and the Mackerel Men and currently five games unbeaten in the league.

But Hinshelwood said: “I don’t really look at unbeaten runs.

“We’ve always just focused on one game at a time so we’re not going to get carried away.