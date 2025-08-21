Worthing FC match at Farnborough overshadowed by serious injury to home player

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Aug 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 09:36 BST
Worthing’s National South visit to Farnborough on Wednesday night was marred by a serious injury to a home player that led to him being taken to hospital after a long delay for treatment.

Farnborough midfielder Aaron Kuhl was injured in an accidental collision with Worthing’s Joe Cook just inside the home half towards the end of a game that the Rebels lost 1-0.

It was a fair challenge between the players, but unfortunately resulted in Kuhl picking up a serious injury. Farnborough manager Spencer Day said after the game it looked like he had suffered a broken leg.

After a delay of about 45 minutes, referee Daniel Baines got the game back under way to see out the remainder of added time, the players having had to do another warm-up because of how long it had been stopped.

The Worthing FCcamp have sent their best wishes to Aaron Kuhl | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Farnborough – who had taken the lead on 77 minutes through a Mason Bloomfield goal – held on to secure the win.

Worthing boss Chris Agutter said after the game Kuhl’s injury put everything into perspective. “It was a brillint tackle between Aaron Kugl, who was excellent, and Joe Cook. There was no malice in the tackle, it was just two proper men going for it.

"It’s such a shame. He (Aaron) is an excellent footballer, he was excellent again tonight. He was pivotal in their goal and no-one wants to see that happen to anyone, so I’m sure I speak for everyone at the club and say we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery. Hopefully he gets well soon.”

Worthing – in mid-table after a win, a draw and a defeat from their opening three games – are back in action at home to Enfield on Saturday, then visit Chippenham on Monday.

