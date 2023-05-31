Joan Luque left Maidstone United last month following the expiration of his contract at the Gallagher Stadium and has signed for the Woodside Road club.

The Spaniard was a firm favourite during his time at the Stones with most productive season coming during the National League South promotion campaign in 2021/22, where he netted 22 times in all competitions and picked up the National League South Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the arrival of Luque, Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood said: “Joan is a player I have tracked for the past five or six years after seeing him playing for Heybridge Swifts.

Joan Luque Celebrates after scoring for Lincoln City during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Lincoln City at Ewood Park on August 28, 2018 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“He gives us a bit of know-how of the league having been a really big player for Maidstone when they went up from this league two seasons ago. We are delighted to have him on board, I can’t wait to see him in a Worthing shirt.”

Luque said: “I’m delighted to sign for a club with ambitions that match my own. I’m very excited to get started and hopefully make people enjoy my football again.”

Born in Catalonia, Luque spend two years at FC Barcelona between the ages of 11 and 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending time in the lower regions of the Spanish leagues in the early part of his career, he arrived in the UK in the summer of 2017 where he would earn a deal with Heybridge Swifts.

Luque was an instant hit at Scraley Road, scoring 30 goals and registering 18 assists to help the Swifts reach the play-offs, a record that saw him named in the Isthmian League Division One North Team of the Season. Six of his goals came in a run that saw the club reach the FA Cup first round, eventually losing to Exeter City.

That form earned him a move to Lincoln City of League Two after a successful pre-season trial. He made his professional debut in August 2018 in the Imps 3-1 win over Notts County before netting his first goal just three days later in the EFL Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

After a short loan spell at Bromley he was released by Lincoln in January 2019 following the expiration of his six month contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following spells at Concord Rangers and Dagenham & Redbridge he first arrived at the Gallagher Stadium in October 2020.