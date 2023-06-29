They’re back! Just seven weeks after lifting the Sussex Senior Cup, Worthing’s players have returned to training to prepare for a new bid for National League South glory.

A group of 25 were present for the first session of the summer on Tuesday night and manager Adam Hinshelwood was delighted with the turnout and the effort and spirit he saw.

Those being put through their paces included new signings and some younger hopefuls – and it came as the Reds squad continued to grow.

Hinshelwood has snapped up ex-QPR, Southend and Aldershot midfielder Michael Klass and Eastboure Borough striker Greg Luer – while a new goalkeeper is believed to be arriving imminently.

Greg Luer at Woodside Road | Picture: Worthing FC

Hinshelwood said: “It was a very good first session, and great to have the group together. We did an extended warm-up, some ball work then some work on the patterns we’ll play.

"Everyone’s come back in good shape – the days are gone when some players would go off and put on weight and not look after themselves.

"We’ll do three sessions a week, then our friendlies begin against Brighton U21s on Friday next week.”

In a further boost to the Worthing frontline, Greg Luer, one of a number of players leaving Eastbourne Borough, has signed a two year deal with Worthing after four seasons at Priory Lane.

Luer, 28, played youth football for the Sports but his career took off after a move to Burgess Hill Town. He played his part in first half of the Hillians Ryman League South title winning season of 2014/15, however just days after netting a hat-trick against the Rebels at Woodside Road in December 2014, his transfer to then Premier League side Hull City was announced.

The frontman found first team opportunities hard to come by during his spell with the Tigers and was loaned out to Port Vale, Scunthorpe United, Stevenage and Maidstone United in his four years there. He returned to the south in 2018 signing for Woking, who he helped achieve promotion from National League South via the play-offs, hitting nine goals along the way.

His return to Borough was confirmed the following season, beginning a spell in which he amassed over 130 appearances, scoring 28 times.

Midfielder Michael Klass, 24, is another to arrive at Woodside Road.

After spending his youth career at QPR he signed pro terms at Southend United in 2017. Despite making 10 League One appearances in 2018-19 he began to find first team opportunities hard to come by at Roots Hall and joined National League Bromley on loan.

He was released by the Shrimpers in 2021 and joined Lewes – and had a stand-out season, scoring five times in 42 appearances and getting into the official Isthmian premier team of the season.

That earned him a move back to the National League last summer when Aldershot snapped him up. He featured 27 times for the Shots.

Hinshelwood said: “I have liked Michael for a long time, he was excellent for Lewes in the games against us a couple of seasons ago.

“He’s coming to us now with experience of the National League, which will add to what we already have.”