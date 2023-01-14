Worthing FC win at Eastbourne Borough - 32 of Mike Gunn's photos from the 2-0 victory
Goals by new recruit Liam Vincent and Ollie Pearce earned Worthing FC a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Borough and took them up to fourth in the National League South table.
Portsmouth prospect Vincent was only signed – on loan for the rest of the season – the day before the game and he was an instant hit as he set Adam Hinshelwood’s side on their way, while Pearce made sure of it in the second half. It lifts Worthing to fourth, while Borough remain just outside the play-off zone in eighth.
This was the Sussex sides’ third meeting of the season and the first won by Worthing.
Check out Worthing FC photographer Mike Gunn’s pictures on this page and the ones linked – and we will have Borough photographers Nick and Lydia Redman’s pictures in a separate gallery later in the weekend.