Worthing FC’s Woodside Road gets new name as fresh sponsor deal is unveiled

Worthing Football Club have secured a new partnership they say that marks a significant milestone in the club's journey and plans for growth.

They are teaming up with national logistics powerhouse Sussex Transport, injecting vital resources to make local football more competitive, successful and fun.

In a groundbreaking two-year agreement, Woodside Road will now bear the name of the Sussex Transport Community Stadium. They say this strategic move showcases an unwavering commitment from both organisations to make football not just about the beautiful game but also fostering a sense of unity, joy and togetherness in the community.

Sussex Transport, known for their dedicated logistics and road haulage services, is now pitch-bound, committed to driving extra fan excitement by fuelling enhancements at the ground to make matchdays more memorable.

Worthing FC General Manager Keith Mitchell with Damian Pulford of Sussex Transport

Changes include revamping stadium entrances and enhancements to the immersive Fanzone. The 'ST Container Bar,' loved by many supporters for pre-and post-match drinks, will be further infused with the indomitable spirit of Sussex Transport and their container hire division (ST Containers) to help power Worthing FC to new heights.

Damian Pulford, Sussex Transport MD, said the company had committed to support wellbeing across the region. He said: “Sport is literally in our name and our DNA. As fans of the club, we are delighted to add our company support. As an employer invested in workplace and community wellbeing, we look forward to the community benefits this partnership will develop.”

Sussex Transport has provided vital funds for local groups such as Bees & Seas, Martlets and Adur Special Needs Project, along with other important local sporting projects such as the Sussex County Football Association’s Senior Challenge Cup.

Damian said: “We carry everything everywhere for industry, even for the world of entertainment when we carried a 50ft statue of Stig from BBC’s Top Gear around the globe. We hope our partnership can help lift Worthing Football Club!”

Keith Mitchell, General Manager at Worthing FC, said: “This is yet another statement of intent from the club about securing both our current and long-term standing within the community. Sussex Transport and ST Containers have had a long and sustained association with the club and this agreement takes that partnership to another level.