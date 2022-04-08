The family, who watched from the sidelines, said it was important for them to make the stop off at Woodside Road before the funeral service at Worthing Crematorium this afternoon.

They also drove past The Lamb in Durrington, where Kev was a regular in his younger days.

Kev died suddenly at home on March 7 at the age of 71. As a lifelong football fan, his funeral today (April 8) was arranged especially for 3pm, kick-off time.

Worthing Football Club fans pay tribute to Kev Golds

Daughter Sherylee Golds said: “My dad was a very popular man, especially with fans up and down the south and with Worthing FC, where he was very well known and very well loved.

“Worthing Football Club was everything to my dad. He was known around all the football grounds, he was such a big character. He like a wind up and he liked a drink. He was a life and soul of the party type of guy, happy-go-lucky. He used to say he was like Marmite, you either loved him or hated him.

“He got to know all the players. He put so much time and effort into the club. Everyone knew him. He always said he didn’t like a fuss but he would have secretly loved this.”

Kev Golds, a Worthing Football Club fan who did everything he could for the club

Kev was born in Worthing and he and his wife Joanne had four children, Sherylee, Carrieanne, Cyretta and the late Charlene, who died 24 years ago.

Sherylee said what the club had done in memory of Kev had been ‘amazing’.

Dean Thrower organising a fundraiser towards funeral costs and a total of £1,135 was donated on GoFundMe.

Dean said: “After the death of our good friend Kev Golds, we wanted to try and do our bit to support his family the best we can. Kev was one of our own and, at this football club, we look after our own.”

Fellow fans have described Kev as a true Rebel, one of a kind.

