Worthing get home play-off - Haywards Heath relegated - Crawley Down Gatwick miss out - Wick into play-off final

It finished 3-1 to the Rebels against Hemel Hempstead after Mo Dabre, Ollie Pearce and Kane Wills scored, all in the first half, Adam Hinshelwood’s men finish fourth and will be at home to Braintree, who ended seventh, in the play-offs on Wednesday night.
But it was a disastrous afternoon for Haywards Heath Town, who were relegated from the Isthmian south east division after blowing a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 in their step four/five play-off at home to Redbridge from the Essex Senior league.
Richard Pingling and Alex Laing put them in control in the first half but a Jerrold Cobblah double levelled it up and Solomon Ogunwomoju scoed the goal that condemned them to the drop nine minutes from the end.
In another step four/five play-off Crawley Down Gatwick failed to grab promotion – and will stay in the SCFL premier for 23/24 – when they lost 2-0 at Sutton Common Rovers.
Aaron Tester and Nathan Hawker were Wick’s heroes at Crabtree Park as they beat Godalming 2-1 to reach the SCFL Division 1 play-off final.
They’ll go to Epsom and Ewell for the final after a dramatic semi-final at Leatherhead, in which the Surrey side beat Selsey 6-5 on penalties after the teams could not be separated over 90 minutes.