Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
9 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
10 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Worthing get home play-off - Haywards Heath relegated - Crawley Down Gatwick miss out - Wick into play-off final

Worthing FC confirmed they will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs by recording their third win in five days this afternoon.

By Steve Bone
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

It finished 3-1 to the Rebels against Hemel Hempstead after Mo Dabre, Ollie Pearce and Kane Wills scored, all in the first half, Adam Hinshelwood’s men finish fourth and will be at home to Braintree, who ended seventh, in the play-offs on Wednesday night.

But it was a disastrous afternoon for Haywards Heath Town, who were relegated from the Isthmian south east division after blowing a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 in their step four/five play-off at home to Redbridge from the Essex Senior league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Pingling and Alex Laing put them in control in the first half but a Jerrold Cobblah double levelled it up and Solomon Ogunwomoju scoed the goal that condemned them to the drop nine minutes from the end.

Most Popular
Worthing will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs | Picture: Mike GunnWorthing will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs | Picture: Mike Gunn
Worthing will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs | Picture: Mike Gunn

In another step four/five play-off Crawley Down Gatwick failed to grab promotion – and will stay in the SCFL premier for 23/24 – when they lost 2-0 at Sutton Common Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron Tester and Nathan Hawker were Wick’s heroes at Crabtree Park as they beat Godalming 2-1 to reach the SCFL Division 1 play-off final.

They’ll go to Epsom and Ewell for the final after a dramatic semi-final at Leatherhead, in which the Surrey side beat Selsey 6-5 on penalties after the teams could not be separated over 90 minutes.

Related topics:Haywards HeathWorthing FCHemel Hempstead