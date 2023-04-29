Worthing get home play-off - Haywards Heath relegated - Crawley Down Gatwick miss out - Wick into play-off final

Worthing FC confirmed they will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs by recording their third win in five days this afternoon.

It finished 3-1 to the Rebels against Hemel Hempstead after Mo Dabre, Ollie Pearce and Kane Wills scored, all in the first half, Adam Hinshelwood’s men finish fourth and will be at home to Braintree, who ended seventh, in the play-offs on Wednesday night.

But it was a disastrous afternoon for Haywards Heath Town, who were relegated from the Isthmian south east division after blowing a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 in their step four/five play-off at home to Redbridge from the Essex Senior league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Pingling and Alex Laing put them in control in the first half but a Jerrold Cobblah double levelled it up and Solomon Ogunwomoju scoed the goal that condemned them to the drop nine minutes from the end.

Worthing will be at home in the first round of the National South play-offs | Picture: Mike Gunn

In another step four/five play-off Crawley Down Gatwick failed to grab promotion – and will stay in the SCFL premier for 23/24 – when they lost 2-0 at Sutton Common Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Tester and Nathan Hawker were Wick’s heroes at Crabtree Park as they beat Godalming 2-1 to reach the SCFL Division 1 play-off final.