Worthing go out of play-offs at first hurdle as they pay penalty against Maidstone United

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 1st May 2025, 05:15 BST
Worthing have missed out on promotion | Picture: Kyle HemsleyWorthing have missed out on promotion | Picture: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing have missed out on promotion | Picture: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing have missed out on promotion to National League after losing to Maidstone United in the play-off eliminator on Wednesday night.

Chris Agutter’s men lost 2-0 with both Stones goals coming from penalty spot – both scored by Ben Brookes.

Maidstone now face a trip to Eastbourne Borough in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. The winners of that will play either Torquay or Boreham Wood in the final.

Reaction and match report to follow.

Related topics:National LeagueChris AgutterBoreham WoodTorquay

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice