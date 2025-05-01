Worthing go out of play-offs at first hurdle as they pay penalty against Maidstone United

Worthing have missed out on promotion | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing have missed out on promotion to National League after losing to Maidstone United in the play-off eliminator on Wednesday night.

Chris Agutter’s men lost 2-0 with both Stones goals coming from penalty spot – both scored by Ben Brookes.

Maidstone now face a trip to Eastbourne Borough in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. The winners of that will play either Torquay or Boreham Wood in the final.

