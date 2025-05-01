Worthing go out of play-offs at first hurdle as they pay penalty against Maidstone United
Worthing have missed out on promotion to National League after losing to Maidstone United in the play-off eliminator on Wednesday night.
Chris Agutter’s men lost 2-0 with both Stones goals coming from penalty spot – both scored by Ben Brookes.
Maidstone now face a trip to Eastbourne Borough in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. The winners of that will play either Torquay or Boreham Wood in the final.
Reaction and match report to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.