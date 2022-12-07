Worthing – just three days after a superb 5-1 win at third-placed Havant – crashed to a 6-0 defeat to home to Ebbsfleet.
The damage was done in the first half as goals by Dominic Poleon (2), Luke O’Neil and Ben Chapman – all within 25 minutes – killed off any hopes they had of sinking the Fleet.
The second half was not quite so one-sided but goals from Franklyn Domi and Darren McQueen made it 6-0 by the end.
Eastbourne Borough also ended the night goalless and pointless, their winning run ended by a 3-0 defeat at Tonbridge.
Jordan Greenidge gave Angels an early lead and Devonte Arnasibia and James Wood made sure of it in the second half.
In the Isthmian premier Hastings United needed a late Finn O’Mara goal to secure a 1-1 draw having trailed for most of the game to a Bradley Sach opener for Canvey Island. United dominated much of the game but couldn’t turn it into goals.
In the Isthmian south east Chichester City lost 4-1 at Beckenham. Josh Clack scored their goal but they were already three behind when he struck.
Tonight Bognor Regis Town host Cray Wanderers at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier.