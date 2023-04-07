Worthing hit SEVEN and Eastbourne Borough beat Dartford to boost National South play-off hopes

It was a very Good Friday for Worthing and Eastbourne Borough as they won at home to strengthen their National South play-off hopes – with Worthing putting seven past hapless Concord.

Two goals apiece by Ollie Pearce, Ibby Akanbi and Davide Rodari plus a Charlie Campbell own goal enabled the Rebels to romp home in front of more than 1,300 at Woodside Road – leaving them occupying the final play-off place of seventh.

Leone Gravata and Luke Pearce scored early in the second half for Borough as they came from behind to beat second-placed Dartford in front of more than 2,200 at Priory Lane. They’re now one place outside the play-offs but only a point off the zone.

Both sides play again on Monday – Worthing go to Cheshunt and the Sports go to Welling.

Eastbourne Borough have been in fine form at Priory Lane in recent weeks | Picture: Lydia Redman

Dartford’s loss at Eastbourne Borough confirms Ebbsfleet as National South champions.

In the Isthmian premier Lewes let a 3-1 lead at home to Herne Bay slip to draw 3-3 – leaving them three points off the play-off places but having played a game more than Enfield, the side they need to overtake in order to make the knockouts.