Worthing, Horsham and Burgess Hill Town enjoy Boxing Day wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing are up to fifth place in National League South after a Boxing Day win away to promotion rivals Dorking Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Rea put Chris Agutter’s side ahead on 12 minutes but Jason Prior levelled for Dorking on 26. But Nicky Wheeler struck what proved to be the winner in first half stoppage time.

The Rebels are fifth, just two points behind leaders Torquay, but Eastbourne Borough remain just outside the play-off zone after a 0-0 draw at home to Salisbury at Priory Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Sussex derby in the Isthmian premier division, Horsham won 2-1 at home to bottom side Bognor to move up to sixth in the table.

Action in the Horsham-Rocks game | Picture: John Lines

Chris Dickson and James Hammond put the Hornets in command with a goal in each half before Jasper Mather pulled one back for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell’s side. Horsham held on despite having Danny Barker sent off 10 minutes from time.

Lewes drew 0-0 at home to Folkestone and are now eighth, while Hastings slipped into the bottom four after a 2-0 defeat at home to Dover Athletic.

There were four Sussex derbies in the Isthmian south east division and the only one that did not end all-aquare was Burgess Hill’s 2-1 win at Three Bridges. Joe Overy put Hill 2-0 up and Billy Irving got one back in added time after the hosts had Hayden Neathey sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win keeps the Hillians in fifth – the final play-off place – with games in hand.

Littlehampton and Broadbridge Heath drew 2-2 at the Sportsfield, Steyning and Lancing shared six goals at the Shooting Field and it ended 1-1 between Eastbourne Town and East Grinstead at the Saffrons.

In the SCFL premier, the second v first clash – Haywards Heath v Hassocks – finished 2-2 at the Beacon. The draw keeps the Robins 11 points clear at the top.