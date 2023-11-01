Adam Hinshelwood feels last Saturday’s gritty win at Bath City was the perfect preparation for this weekend’s huge FA Cup tie at Alfreton Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rebels head to face the National League North side as they take their place in the first round of the Cup for the first time since 1999.

And they do so in good heart after halting a short run of league defeats with a determined showing at Bath City, where goals from Ricky Aguiar and Jake Robinson, one in each half, earned a 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing have been given a blank week since that game to prepare fully for the Cup tie, in which £41,000 prize money and a place in the second round – and a potential clash with a League One or League Two side – are at stake.

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that beat Bath City last Saturday | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said staff, players and fans were all looking forward to the tie immensely.

The feeling is Worthing have a decent chance of progress against the side fifth in National North if they are at their best.

Hinshelwood said the display at Bath – on top of good recent performances against the likes of Yeovil and Crawley – was pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*I was delighted to keep a clean sheet at a really tough place to come,” he said. “We showed a bit more fight, a bit more grit against us.

It was a home win over Bath City that put Worthing in the first round of the FA Cup | Picture: Mike Gunn

"In the past two weeks we’ve had ont bad 45 minutes where we conceded four but other than we have shown good determination and good play. At Bath we showed a different side to our game. You need to grind out results away from home sometimes.”

Hinshelwood was pleased to see his keeper and defence return to form after the 4-1 loss at Hampton – and will hope for the same resilience at Alfreton.

“We’re travelling up on Friday and it’s an occasion for the whole club to enjoy,” he said. “It will give us a glimpse of the bigger games we want to be playing more regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a tie that gives us a chance – but Alfreton will be thinking the same. We’ve had a look at how they play and have one or two ideas that we’ll be working on at training tonight.

"We have pretty much a clean bill of health and it’s a game everyone wants to play in.”

James Easton, WFCSA committee member & Rebel Yell Podcast co-host, has been helping to organise two supporter coaches that will be making the trip.

He said: “This will be a memorable day in the history of our town’s football club. After a whirlwind few years for the club reaching our highest ever level in football, I cannot wait to see us play in Round 1 of the historic FA Cup with the possibility of playing a professional EFL club in the next round and Premier League clubs in Round 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad