BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Worthing looking to follow up Crawley Town and FA Cup wins when Yeovil Town come to town

Adam Hinshelwood will be hoping his Worthing side cap a perfect week when National South leaders Yeovil Town visit Woodside Road on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Worthing started the week by being in the FA Cup first round proper draw for the first time in 24 years after beating Bath City 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Danny Cashman’s double. See full interview with Adam Hinshelwood above.

They followed that by stunning League Two Crawley Town 6-2 to progress in the Sussex Senior Cup – even though key players were rested. And now Hinshelwood wants them to carry the momentum into the Yeovil game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All our focus turns very quickly to that game and what a game. I am expecting a big crowd here. We are hosting the league leaders and a Championship club not so long ago. It’s definitely one to look forward to.

Most Popular
Adam Hinshelwood after Worthing beat Crawley Town 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup. Picture: Mike GunnAdam Hinshelwood after Worthing beat Crawley Town 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup. Picture: Mike Gunn
Adam Hinshelwood after Worthing beat Crawley Town 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup. Picture: Mike Gunn

“I just feel we are getting some momentum behind us now and playing at a good intensity and we have to take that into Saturday – and as long as we stick together we know we will be a tough opponent no matter who comes.”

Nicky Wheeler, Joel Colbran and Ricky Aguiar were all rested midweek but are available for Saturday’s game. Greg Luer and Aa rran Racine will both miss out against Yeovil.

On Racine, Hinshelwood said: “We are still waiting on a scan on Arran’s knee to see the extent of that damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s a big player but when you look around the squad, I am happy with how it’s coming together.”

Worthing's players celebrate one of the two Danny Cashman goals that earned the Reds an FA Cup first round place | Picture: Mike GunnWorthing's players celebrate one of the two Danny Cashman goals that earned the Reds an FA Cup first round place | Picture: Mike Gunn
Worthing's players celebrate one of the two Danny Cashman goals that earned the Reds an FA Cup first round place | Picture: Mike Gunn

The big news this week was the FA Cup draw, even it was slightly underwhelming as they were drawn to visit National League North side Alfreton Town .

It may not be a dream draw, but it's a game Hinshelwood believes both sides will think they can win.

"It wouldn’t have been my first choice’” he said. “It’s going to be a tough place to go but that’s what the FA Cup is all about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s great because there is going to be a Step 6 club in the second round and we’ll certainly hope that will be us – and Alfreton will feel the same.

"We have got to do our homework on them and see how they play but what a game to look forward to.

"I think both teams will think they can win heading into it. It’s got the makings of a real good cup tie.”

Hinshelwood was all full of praise for Jesse Starkey, who scored an absolute screamer against Crawley Town on Tuesday night. He said: “Jesse hasn’t played much as he has been busy with work but we have been trying to get him back in and it’s always good to see him out there on the pitch and he has got some special talent in those boots. We just want to keep him going and as fit as we can.”

Related topics:Adam HinshelwoodCrawley TownWorthing