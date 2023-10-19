Worthing looking to follow up Crawley Town and FA Cup wins when Yeovil Town come to town

Adam Hinshelwood will be hoping his Worthing side cap a perfect week when National South leaders Yeovil Town visit Woodside Road on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing started the week by being in the FA Cup first round proper draw for the first time in 24 years after beating Bath City 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Danny Cashman’s double. See full interview with Adam Hinshelwood above.

They followed that by stunning League Two Crawley Town 6-2 to progress in the Sussex Senior Cup – even though key players were rested. And now Hinshelwood wants them to carry the momentum into the Yeovil game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All our focus turns very quickly to that game and what a game. I am expecting a big crowd here. We are hosting the league leaders and a Championship club not so long ago. It’s definitely one to look forward to.

Adam Hinshelwood after Worthing beat Crawley Town 6-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup. Picture: Mike Gunn

“I just feel we are getting some momentum behind us now and playing at a good intensity and we have to take that into Saturday – and as long as we stick together we know we will be a tough opponent no matter who comes.”

Nicky Wheeler, Joel Colbran and Ricky Aguiar were all rested midweek but are available for Saturday’s game. Greg Luer and Aa rran Racine will both miss out against Yeovil.

On Racine, Hinshelwood said: “We are still waiting on a scan on Arran’s knee to see the extent of that damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a big player but when you look around the squad, I am happy with how it’s coming together.”

Worthing's players celebrate one of the two Danny Cashman goals that earned the Reds an FA Cup first round place | Picture: Mike Gunn

The big news this week was the FA Cup draw, even it was slightly underwhelming as they were drawn to visit National League North side Alfreton Town .

It may not be a dream draw, but it's a game Hinshelwood believes both sides will think they can win.

"It wouldn’t have been my first choice’” he said. “It’s going to be a tough place to go but that’s what the FA Cup is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great because there is going to be a Step 6 club in the second round and we’ll certainly hope that will be us – and Alfreton will feel the same.

"We have got to do our homework on them and see how they play but what a game to look forward to.

"I think both teams will think they can win heading into it. It’s got the makings of a real good cup tie.”