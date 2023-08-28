Worthing march on in National South but Eastbourne Borough lose fourth on trot – Hastings make it straight three wins in Isthmian premier
Goals by new loan signing from Crawley, Sonny Fish, and Ricky Aguiar clinched a 2-0 win at home to Weymouth for Adam Hinshelwood’s team, making it a perfect holiday weekend for them.
They remain a point clear at the top.
But Eastbourne Borough’s early season stuggles continued with a 1-0 loss at Chelmsford, their fourth straight defeat since opening the Simon Leslie-Mark Beard era with a win and a draw.
The latest defeat, to a single second-half goal, leaves the Sports one off the bottom of the table.
In the Isthmian premier Hastings are Sussex’s top performers so far, sitting in third place after a third straight win – the 3-0 success over Cray Wanderers coutesty of goals by Davide Rodari, Femi Akinwande and John Ufuah.
Bognor and Lewes played out a six-goal thriller at Nyewood Lane. The Rocks led 1-0 and 3-2 but also trailed 2-1. Jasper Mather, Tommy-Lee Higgs and Dan Gifford were on target for the Rocks, who had Craig Robson sent off, while Ryan Gondoh and Bradley Pritchard replied for the Rooks, who salavged a point with a late Joe Briffa own goal.
Horsham’s recent run of wins ended with a 3-1 loss at Whitehawk. Jack Strange put the Hornets ahead but Dom Johnson-Fisher, Charlie Lambert and Luke Robinson struck to win it for the Hawks.
In the Isthmian south east, Chichester City won 3-0 at Broadbridge Heath – Ryan Davidson, Joe Clarke and Conrad Honore the scorers – to go third, while Dean Cox enjoyed returning to former club Lancing with Burgess Hill, who won 1-0 thanks to a 20th minute Rob O'Toole goal.
Three Bridges are still top despite blowing a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at home to Merstham. Ethon Archer and Brannon O'Neill (2) scored before Taylor Curran saw a late red.
East Grinstead were beaten 4-1 at Sevenoaks, Glenn Wilson scoring a late penalty.
In the SCFL premier, Hassocks remain top on goal difference but Monday brought wins for Newhaven, Crawley Down Gatwick, Crowborough, Eastbourne United, Horsham YMCA, Eastbourne Town, Midhurst, Steyning and Peacehaven.