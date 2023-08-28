It was a Bank Holiday Monday of contrasting fortunes for Sussex’s two National South teams – with Worthing marching on at the top but Eastbourne Borough suffering another defeat.

Goals by new loan signing from Crawley, Sonny Fish, and Ricky Aguiar clinched a 2-0 win at home to Weymouth for Adam Hinshelwood’s team, making it a perfect holiday weekend for them.

They remain a point clear at the top.

But Eastbourne Borough’s early season stuggles continued with a 1-0 loss at Chelmsford, their fourth straight defeat since opening the Simon Leslie-Mark Beard era with a win and a draw.

Jasper Mather celebrates after putting Bognor 1-0 up against Lewes | Picture: Martin Denyer

The latest defeat, to a single second-half goal, leaves the Sports one off the bottom of the table.

In the Isthmian premier Hastings are Sussex’s top performers so far, sitting in third place after a third straight win – the 3-0 success over Cray Wanderers coutesty of goals by Davide Rodari, Femi Akinwande and John Ufuah.

Bognor and Lewes played out a six-goal thriller at Nyewood Lane. The Rocks led 1-0 and 3-2 but also trailed 2-1. Jasper Mather, Tommy-Lee Higgs and Dan Gifford were on target for the Rocks, who had Craig Robson sent off, while Ryan Gondoh and Bradley Pritchard replied for the Rooks, who salavged a point with a late Joe Briffa own goal.

Horsham’s recent run of wins ended with a 3-1 loss at Whitehawk. Jack Strange put the Hornets ahead but Dom Johnson-Fisher, Charlie Lambert and Luke Robinson struck to win it for the Hawks.

In the Isthmian south east, Chichester City won 3-0 at Broadbridge Heath – Ryan Davidson, Joe Clarke and Conrad Honore the scorers – to go third, while Dean Cox enjoyed returning to former club Lancing with Burgess Hill, who won 1-0 thanks to a 20th minute Rob O'Toole goal.

Three Bridges are still top despite blowing a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at home to Merstham. Ethon Archer and Brannon O'Neill (2) scored before Taylor Curran saw a late red.

East Grinstead were beaten 4-1 at Sevenoaks, Glenn Wilson scoring a late penalty.