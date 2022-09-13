Worthing recover to win five-goal thriller – Horsham beat Lewes

Ex-Rebel Dajon Golding put the visitors in front in four minutes and Rowan Liburd added a second and the Rebels looked on their way to their first defeat of the season.

But two goals from Mo Jammeh and one from Sammi Mccloed – all within 23 minutes before half-time turned the game on its head and gave Adam Hinshelwood’s side the lead – which they held on to through the second half to claim the win.

It puts Worthing third in the table – but Eastbourne Borough are down to 14th after losing 1-0 at home to Welling, with Stefan Payne getting the only goal just before the hour.

Mo Jammeh scored twice in the first half to put Worthing 3-2 up after they had trailed 2-0 | Picture: Worthing FC

In the Isthmian premier Horsham won the Sussex derby, beating Lewes 2-0 to go second. Daniel Ajakaiye put them ahead early and a superb curling free-kick by Tom Kavanagh made it two before the break.

Bognor recovered from 2-0 and 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Carshalton. Tom Bragg and Nathan Odokonyero (2) got the goals that rescued a point.Hastings had new loan striker Joe Gbode to thank for slotting in a 44th minute penalty which was enough to see off Kingstonian 1-0 -the Us’ second home win in a row after a shaky start at step three.

In the FA Trophy, Littlehampton Town won their first game in the competition, beating Ramsgate 1-0 with a first half Josh Short goal.

Chichester City are out after a 1-0 reverse at home to Faversham, while Burgess Hill drew 2-2 at Felixstowe thanks to goals by Lewis Finney and Charlie Kelly then won 3-2 on penalties.

Haywards Heath overcame the sending-off of Tom Cadman to draw 0-0 at home to Southall –but they lost their penalty shootout 7-6. And Lancing are out – 4-1 losers to Cray Valley PM with only a Marcel Powell goal to shout about.

Three Bridges are through – Curtis Gayler, Billy Irving and Kieron Pamment scored in the first 21 minutes and it ended 3-2 at home to Hulbridge Sports.

Whitehawk were 2-1 winners at Tilbury, Charlie Lambert and Joe Shelley their scorers, but East Grinstead lost 4-1 at Wroxham.

Results

National South

Eastbourne Borough 0 Welling United 1

Worthing 3 Cheshunt 2

Isthmian premier

Bognor Regis Town 3 Carshalton Athletic 3

Hastings United 3 Kingstonian 0

Horsham 2 Lewes 0

FA Trophy 1st qualifying round

Chichester City 0 Faversham Town 1

Felixstowe & Walton United 2 Burgess Hill Town 2 (B Hill win 3-2 on pens)

Haywards Heath Town 0 Southall 0 (Southall win 7-6 on pens)

Lancing 1 Cray Valley PM 4

Littlehampton Town 1 Ramsgate 0

Three Bridges 3 Hullbridge Sports 2

Tilbury 1 Whitehawk 2

Wroxham 4 East Grinstead Town 1

SCFL premier

Midhurst & Ease 0 Lingfield 1

Newhaven 2 Little Common 1

Peacehaven & Tels.0 Horsham YMCA 2

SCFL division one

Arundel 3 Wick 2

Godalming Town 0 Chessington & Hook United 2

Oakwood 0 Dorking Wanderers Res 1

Selsey 4 Billingshurst 1