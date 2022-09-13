Worthing recover to win five-goal thriller – Horsham beat Lewes
Worthing went 2-0 down inside 18 minutes at home to Cheshunt – but recovered with three first-half goals to record their first home win in National League South.
Ex-Rebel Dajon Golding put the visitors in front in four minutes and Rowan Liburd added a second and the Rebels looked on their way to their first defeat of the season.
But two goals from Mo Jammeh and one from Sammi Mccloed – all within 23 minutes before half-time turned the game on its head and gave Adam Hinshelwood’s side the lead – which they held on to through the second half to claim the win.
It puts Worthing third in the table – but Eastbourne Borough are down to 14th after losing 1-0 at home to Welling, with Stefan Payne getting the only goal just before the hour.
Most Popular
In the Isthmian premier Horsham won the Sussex derby, beating Lewes 2-0 to go second. Daniel Ajakaiye put them ahead early and a superb curling free-kick by Tom Kavanagh made it two before the break.
Bognor recovered from 2-0 and 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Carshalton. Tom Bragg and Nathan Odokonyero (2) got the goals that rescued a point.Hastings had new loan striker Joe Gbode to thank for slotting in a 44th minute penalty which was enough to see off Kingstonian 1-0 -the Us’ second home win in a row after a shaky start at step three.
In the FA Trophy, Littlehampton Town won their first game in the competition, beating Ramsgate 1-0 with a first half Josh Short goal.
Chichester City are out after a 1-0 reverse at home to Faversham, while Burgess Hill drew 2-2 at Felixstowe thanks to goals by Lewis Finney and Charlie Kelly then won 3-2 on penalties.
Haywards Heath overcame the sending-off of Tom Cadman to draw 0-0 at home to Southall –but they lost their penalty shootout 7-6. And Lancing are out – 4-1 losers to Cray Valley PM with only a Marcel Powell goal to shout about.
Three Bridges are through – Curtis Gayler, Billy Irving and Kieron Pamment scored in the first 21 minutes and it ended 3-2 at home to Hulbridge Sports.
Whitehawk were 2-1 winners at Tilbury, Charlie Lambert and Joe Shelley their scorers, but East Grinstead lost 4-1 at Wroxham.
Results
National South
Eastbourne Borough 0 Welling United 1
Worthing 3 Cheshunt 2
Isthmian premier
Bognor Regis Town 3 Carshalton Athletic 3
Hastings United 3 Kingstonian 0
Horsham 2 Lewes 0
FA Trophy 1st qualifying round
Chichester City 0 Faversham Town 1
Felixstowe & Walton United 2 Burgess Hill Town 2 (B Hill win 3-2 on pens)
Haywards Heath Town 0 Southall 0 (Southall win 7-6 on pens)
Lancing 1 Cray Valley PM 4
Littlehampton Town 1 Ramsgate 0
Three Bridges 3 Hullbridge Sports 2
Tilbury 1 Whitehawk 2
Wroxham 4 East Grinstead Town 1
SCFL premier
Midhurst & Ease 0 Lingfield 1
Newhaven 2 Little Common 1
Peacehaven & Tels.0 Horsham YMCA 2
SCFL division one
Arundel 3 Wick 2
Godalming Town 0 Chessington & Hook United 2
Oakwood 0 Dorking Wanderers Res 1
Selsey 4 Billingshurst 1
Worthing United 1 Hailsham Town 0